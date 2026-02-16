University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 16
Quote of the Day
“(Harris) was great. He got that dunk and the and-one, made a couple threes, but plays 20 minutes, gets 14 points, gets three steals and doesn’t turn the ball over. CJ Cox has two turnovers in conference play. He has one. So when you have guys that can make shots, that can guard and play that role, it really balances out our whole team.”
– Purdue coach Matt Painter following the win at Iowa
Headlines
Purdue dominates in Iowa City in another critical road victory – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways from Purdue’s win at Iowa – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: No. 13 Purdue 78, Iowa 57 – GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue’s win at Iowa – GoldandBlack.com
Princeton transfer forward Caden Pierce commits to Purdue – On3
Breakdown: The importance of Purdue landing transfer forward Caden Pierce – GoldandBlack.com
Q&A with Purdue wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall – GoldandBlack.com
Inside the top contenders as the nation’s No. 3 QB Israel Abrams plans his spring visits & officials – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Archie Highler (1951) Fullback, Football
Tim Hunter (1953) Fullback, Football
Orlando Pope (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Jimmy Young (1971) Defensive Back, Football
Jared Curtis (1981) Cornerback, Football
Samantha Woods (1989) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Ryan Isaac (1992) Defensive Tackle, Football
Logan Jellison (2006) Defensive End, Football