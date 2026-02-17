University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 17
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“I welcome the critics,” he said. “That is what it is. With this job, that’s part of the territory. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I know what I do, how I do it. I’m confident in my abilities to get that stuff done, and that’s how we’re going to roll forward.”
– Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: No. 1 Michigan – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: No. 7 Purdue readies for No. 1 Michigan in a Mackey showdown – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Underdog energy, absence of vanity and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: New offers, visits being set and more – GoldandBlack.com
‘I know what I’m capable of doing’: Kevin Kane returns confidently to run Purdue defense – GoldandBlack.com
Inside the top contenders as the nation’s No. 3 QB Israel Abrams plans his spring visits & officials – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb 17
Ron Meyer (dec. 2017) (1941) Defensive back/asst. coach, Football
Fred Rafa (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Hugh Benson (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Marks (1958) Linebacker, Football
Don Guyton (1960) Tailback, Football
James Seward (1963) Linebacker, Football
Kay Tucker (1971) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Henry Bell (1977) Cornerback, Football
Jason Eisele (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Todshon Jones (1987) Cornerback, Football
Semisi Fakasiieiki (1998) Linebacker, Football
Ben Freehill (2001) Kicker, Football
Jahmal Edrine (2003) Wide Receiver, Football