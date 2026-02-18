University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 18
“These dudes ain’t losing four games. We got four losses. They ain’t losing four games. That’s just that. That’s reality when you’ve been in a league for over 25 years,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
Top-ranked Michigan uses first-half surge to sink No. 7 Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Michigan’s front line, home vulnerability and more from Purdue’s loss to No. 1 Michigan – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com gallery: No. 1 Michigan 91, No. 7 Purdue 80 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: No. 1 Michigan 91, No. 7 Purdue 80 – GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Defensive cornerstone, ubiquitous agents, o-line under scrutiny – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Tight end – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb 18
Leroy Keyes (dec. 4/15/21) (1947) Halfback, Football
Steve Maines (1948) Offensive End, Football
Jonathan Briggs (1964) Kicker, Football
Ricky Morse (1965) Strong Safety, Football
Terry Samuel (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Jarrod Walker (1973) Defensive Line, Football