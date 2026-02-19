University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 19
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“The Big Ten is tough. It already was tough, and with the addition of the schools out on the West Coast, it’s made the conference even tougher. But having that experience of working in the Big Ten and competing at a high level and being a part of putting multiple rosters together that have had some level of success in the Big Ten — I definitely lean to that when it comes time to acquire talent.”
– Purdue executive director of player personnel Butler Benton
Headlines
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb 19
Don Fuoss (1923) Asst. Coach, Football
Joe DiCarlo (dec.) (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Jordan (1956) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Mark Stevens (1962) Quarterback, Football
Marc Roland (1999) Offensive Line, Football