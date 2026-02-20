Skip to main content
Purdue
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 20

by: Dub Jellison16 minutes agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets and Video

Quote of the Day

“Coach Painter is one of the best in the business and year in and year out (they) have tremendous success regardless of who’s on their team and so that kind of stood out to me and I I kind of just wanted to be a part of that program.”

– Purdue transfer commitment Caden Pierce

Headlines

Weekly Word: College basketball’s landscape, Purdue legacies and more – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Indiana and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue freshman Antione West Jr. works on development, uses his voice during redshirt season – GoldandBlack.com

2027 CB Dre Otey breaks down recruitment, Purdue interest – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Offensive line – GoldandBlack.com

Spring preview: Purdue running backs – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb 20

Joe Eufinger (1945) Tackle, Football
Shane Roese (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Jennifer Jacoby (1973) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Carson Wiggs (1990) Kicker-Punter, Football

