University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 20
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“Coach Painter is one of the best in the business and year in and year out (they) have tremendous success regardless of who’s on their team and so that kind of stood out to me and I I kind of just wanted to be a part of that program.”
– Purdue transfer commitment Caden Pierce
Headlines
Weekly Word: College basketball’s landscape, Purdue legacies and more – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Indiana and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue freshman Antione West Jr. works on development, uses his voice during redshirt season – GoldandBlack.com
2027 CB Dre Otey breaks down recruitment, Purdue interest – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Offensive line – GoldandBlack.com
Spring preview: Purdue running backs – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb 20
Joe Eufinger (1945) Tackle, Football
Shane Roese (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Jennifer Jacoby (1973) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Carson Wiggs (1990) Kicker-Punter, Football