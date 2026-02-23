University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 23

The Purdue Football family is deeply saddened by the news of Rondale Moore’s tragic passing. An All-American with an infectious smile, Rondale was a joy on and off the field. Someone who left this world too soon, Rondale will be remembered as a legendary Boilermaker. Our… pic.twitter.com/ONh5YI1aTR

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much.”

– Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm following the passing of Rondale Moore