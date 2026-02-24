University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 24
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“He’s high on the impact as a freshman. He’s willing to trust me. He says, if I show him from day one that I’m able to be the starting point guard and able to be like the point guard he needs, he’s letting me play through my mistakes, and he’s letting me just do what I do, because he said he trusts me, so I have to really show my trust in order for that to happen”
– 2027 point guard target Kevin Savage on Matt Painter
Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend – GoldandBlack.com
2027 four-star PG Kevin Savage recaps Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: Official visit updates, new offers, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Spring preview: Purdue receivers – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Mark Travline (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Eugene Parker (dec. 2016) (1956) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Barry Lyons (1957) Fullback, Football
Butch Alder (dec. 2012) (1961) Center, Football
Corey Walden (1969) Strong Safety, Football
Cameron Stephens (1979) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Joe Williams (1986) Running Back, Football
Javeare White (1988) Running Back, Football
Garrett Hudson (1995) Linebacker, Football
P.J. Thompson (1996) Guard, Basketball