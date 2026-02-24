University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 24

"I'm glad tonight was my night… But this game is one small dot on my graph." I caught up with @BoilerBall freshman guard Omer Mayer after a career-high 18 points in #Purdue 's huge win over rival IU Friday night. Why he knew he'd have some open looks against the Hoosiers 👇 pic.twitter.com/liKmIJ3kWJ

“He’s high on the impact as a freshman. He’s willing to trust me. He says, if I show him from day one that I’m able to be the starting point guard and able to be like the point guard he needs, he’s letting me play through my mistakes, and he’s letting me just do what I do, because he said he trusts me, so I have to really show my trust in order for that to happen”

– 2027 point guard target Kevin Savage on Matt Painter