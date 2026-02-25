University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 25
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“Portal talk starts in November when games start. First five games of the year you start hearing kids are unhappy, or an agent calls saying, ‘This guy’s averaging 20 a game already, he’s gonna hit the portal.’ And by Christmas, some of them are pretty locked into what’s gonna be happening.”
– An anonymous SEC coach to On3
Headlines
The 3-2-1: Remembering Rondale – GoldandBlack.com
New addition Caden Pierce should be a critical piece of next season’s retooling – GoldandBlack.com
Spring practice dates set: Purdue gears up for 2026 season – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Defensive line – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue looks ahead to MSU – GoldandBlack.com
Inside college basketball’s transfer portal roster moves that started months ago – On3
Football’s Portal: Biggest spenders, highest-paid players & more on the massive NIL battles – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Bill Berberian (dec. 2020) (1924) Guard, Basketball
Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football
E’Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football
Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football
Kentrell Marks (2004) Running Back, Football