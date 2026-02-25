Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 25

B3021720-8BBB-4061-BA01-2BB47C673635_1_201_aby: Jordan Jones42 minutes ago_JordanJones19

Purdue Tweets and Video

Quote of the Day

“Portal talk starts in November when games start. First five games of the year you start hearing kids are unhappy, or an agent calls saying, ‘This guy’s averaging 20 a game already, he’s gonna hit the portal.’ And by Christmas, some of them are pretty locked into what’s gonna be happening.”
– An anonymous SEC coach to On3

Headlines

The 3-2-1: Remembering Rondale – GoldandBlack.com
New addition Caden Pierce should be a critical piece of next season’s retooling – GoldandBlack.com
Spring practice dates set: Purdue gears up for 2026 season – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Defensive line – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue looks ahead to MSU – GoldandBlack.com
Inside college basketball’s transfer portal roster moves that started months ago – On3
Football’s Portal: Biggest spenders, highest-paid players & more on the massive NIL battles – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays

Bill Berberian (dec. 2020) (1924) Guard, Basketball
Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football
E’Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football
Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football
Kentrell Marks (2004) Running Back, Football

You may also like