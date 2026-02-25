University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 25

Purdue Tweets and Video

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Spring Showcase!



📅April 11

🕛 12 PM ET

🏟 Ross-Ade

🎟 Free Admission pic.twitter.com/eGDrtUDHyK — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 24, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Portal talk starts in November when games start. First five games of the year you start hearing kids are unhappy, or an agent calls saying, ‘This guy’s averaging 20 a game already, he’s gonna hit the portal.’ And by Christmas, some of them are pretty locked into what’s gonna be happening.”

– An anonymous SEC coach to On3

Boilermaker Birthdays

Bill Berberian (dec. 2020) (1924) Guard, Basketball

Tim Racke (1951) Defensive Back, Football

E’Twaun Moore (1989) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Dwayne Beckford (1990) Linebacker, Football

Amad Anderson (2000) Receiver, Football

Kentrell Marks (2004) Running Back, Football