University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 26

“What Rondale didn’t know is that he had a greater impact on me. He changed the way I thought and played the game. Great players do that naturally, and that’s what he did. Even today, the drills that he taught me while at Purdue are the same drills I teach my current football players at Central Catholic. It’s inspiring and heart-warming to think he’s still making an impact on young athletes in our community. I’ll never forget our friendship and the countless memories we made on and off the field.”

– Former Purdue WR Jackson Anthrop on Rondale Moore