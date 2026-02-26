Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 26

B3021720-8BBB-4061-BA01-2BB47C673635_1_201_aby: Jordan Jones1 hour ago_JordanJones19

Purdue Tweets and Video

Quote of the Day

“What Rondale didn’t know is that he had a greater impact on me. He changed the way I thought and played the game. Great players do that naturally, and that’s what he did. Even today, the drills that he taught me while at Purdue are the same drills I teach my current football players at Central Catholic. It’s inspiring and heart-warming to think he’s still making an impact on young athletes in our community. I’ll never forget our friendship and the countless memories we made on and off the field.”
– Former Purdue WR Jackson Anthrop on Rondale Moore

Headlines

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: #13 Michigan State – GoldandBlack.com
From practice to Saturdays: Jackson Anthrop shares Rondale Moore memories – GoldandBlack.com
2027 three-star RB Tristan Willis sets official visit to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: EDGE – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays

Larry DeGennaro (1952) Running Back, Football
Tony Farquis (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Vandervieren (1988) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ryan Morris (1994) Tight End, Football

You may also like