University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 27
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“That was a big piece of the game. Not that they couldn’t score in the half court, but you’d rather have them earn them that way than us turning the basketball over and giving them 19 points on nine turnovers. That’s huge.”
– Matt Painter on Purdue’s loss to Michigan State
Headlines
No. 13 Michigan State takes advantage of eighth-ranked Purdue’s turnovers – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Disappointment, inconsistency and more from Purdue’s loss to MSU – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: No. 13 Michigan State 76, No. 8 Purdue 74 – GoldandBlack.com
Roundball Roundup: NCAA Tournament and postseason outlook and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 recruiting check in: Linebacker – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 27
Reggie Arnold (1956) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 28
Dave Herrick (1945) Halfback, Football
Camdyn Childers (2001) Wide Receiver, Football
Craig Nagel (1954) Quarterback, Football
Bruce Tufts (1959) Kicker, Football
Lee Cummings (1960) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Brian Dinkins (1978) Defensive End, Football
Tom Hansen (1987) Kicker, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 29
Jerry Lenarcic (1952) Tight End, Football
Chris Summers (1988) Kicker/Punter, Football
Jacob Thieneman (1996) Safety, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: March 1
Ed Zaunbrecher (1950) Assistant Coach, Football
Steve Burke (1952) Quarterback, Football
Daryl Calhoun (1963) Tailback, Football
Greg Olson (1963) Assistant Coach, Football
Ken Upshaw (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Nat Martin (1968) Free Safety, Football
David Steinmetz (1995) Offensive Line, Football
Jaylan Alexander (2000) Linebacker, Football