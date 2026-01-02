University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 2
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“Just an emphasis in practice and film because we know that’s what is going to take us far in the NCAA tournament, and help us win the Big Ten. Just continuing to talk to each other about being high-level defenders.”
– Purdue senior Fletcher Loyer on entering Big Ten play
Headlines
Purdue checking wish list–and resources–as portal set to open – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball: Eight Hot Buttons For 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue WR Nitro Tuggle planning to enter transfer portal – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Position in Review: Cornerbacks – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 2
Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men’s Basketball
Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football
Ben Furtney (2002) Fullback, Football
Julio Macias (2004) Kicker, Football
Ainhoa Holzer (2002) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Ben Furtney (2002) Fullback, Football
Julio Macias (2004) Kicker, Football
Top 10
- 1New
Lane Kiffin
Massive bonus for Ole Miss win
- 2
Ole Miss stuns Georgia
Updated CFP bracket
- 3Hot
Austin Mack
Addresses Bama future
- 4Trending
Georgia facemask
Refs miss blatant call vs. Ole Miss
- 5
Ethan Grunkemeyer
PSU QB hitting portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 3
Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football
Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football
Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football
Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football
Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 4
Ronnie Hughes (1943) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Ken Hayes (1947) Defensive End, Football
Brent Myers (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dick Keys (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Jerome King (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Rowinski (1961) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball
Vince Panfil (1963) Offensive Guard, Football
Derek Wimberly (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football
Collin Sullivan (2002) Wide Receiver, Football