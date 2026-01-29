University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 29
loading...
loading...
BLOOMINGTON — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 72-67 loss at Indiana Tuesday night....
Purdue Tweets and Video https://youtu.be/v1zs13VsqZQ?si=6z6PgNWSCGKxYihO https://youtu.be/9YcH2bP2D_I?si=NBBwMtxOjZ3PW-_C...
Purdue Tweets and Video https://youtu.be/YuHzafyUUIw?si=Hx62JN6afaaFy0Af https://youtu.be/TAFpkML_dTQ?si=mNaCSMtXdKmgnzTE...
Purdue Tweets and Video https://youtu.be/6ioRs9Uizh8?si=CmqtJWpjbMCfrcZB https://youtu.be/56V2ChOvSSw?si=eEoC2f4VwrAvh1Sy...
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 88-82 loss to Illinois Saturday afternoon....
Purdue is hunting for a quarterback in the 2027 class, and has several options at play. The first week the Boilermaker coaching staff was able to get...
LOS ANGELES — Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 69-67 loss at UCLA Tuesday evening....
Our GoldandBlack.com post-game analysis from Purdue's 81-73 win over Washington Wednesday evening....
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Braden Smith's Purdue career, football recruiting and much more....
Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/indystar/status/2009577169337336118 https://twitter.com/JamieShaw5/status/2009352013986058369...
Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/AlanKarpick/status/2008715962329993586 https://youtu.be/eUpHln5qRfo https://youtu.be/KdwXTiYVHfY...
Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/M_3Singleton/status/2008690676393754860 https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2008654794853151002...
Tweets/ videos https://twitter.com/NSMASportsMedia/status/2008254896643207478 https://twitter.com/DylanSinn/status/2008390165874561212...
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Braden Smith's Purdue career, football recruiting and much more....
Purdue football added some talent to its defensive front on Monday, netting a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive end Jeremy...
Purdue kicked off the portal period in a big way on Sunday, netting three commitment from transfers. None were bigger or more impactful, on paper,...
Purdue football is bulking up on the line of scrimmage, netting a commitment from USC transfer offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, he announced on...
Tweets/videos https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom/status/2008159704514482524 https://twitter.com/PurdueWBB/status/2007934295458070943...
Eight key elements to watch for Purdue Basketball as the calendar turns to 2026....
Purdue Tweets and Video https://twitter.com/CBBonFOX/status/2006846891078639957?s=20...
Purdue Tweets and Video https://twitter.com/BoilerFootball/status/2006410798856278328?s=20...
Purdue Tweets and Video https://youtu.be/GbHvvuXGrzM?si=bZ0hK8T69tLOgcXN https://twitter.com/BoilerBall/status/2006016289152651478?s=20...
Purdue Tweets and Video https://youtu.be/_m8kXxMb__g?si=ei9wh-qhwfbozuBB https://youtu.be/of6LoOiYe1s?si=FVc7gREu1ST_ftBK...
In this week's Three Thoughts from the Weekend, Purdue basketball's resumption of Big Ten play, NBA draft picks getting recruited and more....
This was one of the more solid positions on an otherwise spotty Purdue defense. Mani Powell turned out to be all that and a bag of chips, tying for...