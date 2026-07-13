University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 13

Purdue Tweets and Video

Some serious revolving doors at the AD positions this year in the Big Ten with Warde Manuel likely out at Michigan. Changes/new faces also at Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin. — Chris Low (@Clowfb) July 12, 2026

On a new episode of #ThisIsPurdue, @purduemitch joins us for an in-depth conversation about his new chapter: interim president of Purdue. 🚂



And he shares how he plans to set the future president up for success. Listen now 🎧: https://t.co/zIXeGIDX71 pic.twitter.com/DlgptQbMl8 — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 12, 2026

🌎 North of the border 🔜 pic.twitter.com/AgjvWySpoS — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 12, 2026

Braden Smith at the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FM9mhXwjRg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 11, 2026

🎱 Fridays 'til the season opener pic.twitter.com/Vko1zo6OWs — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 10, 2026

Purdue WBB adds 19-year old guard from France



https://t.co/voZNgsZ2m5 — mike carmin (@mike_carmin) July 11, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Big men come out of Purdue. Everybody says that. I mean, they just had a big man come off, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Daniel Jacobson, Zach Edey. Obviously, like all those guys. So I think I would fit in really well there.”

– 2028 four-star center Logan Chwastyk

Headlines

Weekly Word: Rules changes, extended eligibility and more – GoldandBlack.com

Faith, fellowship and football: Purdue’s FCA helps Ethan Trent, teammates find purpose beyond the game – GoldandBlack.com

Who could be Purdue’s next athletic director? – GoldandBlack.com

July Evaluation Period Day 3 Notebook: Isaiah Hill, Noah Washington, and more – GoldandBlack.com

July Evaluation Period Day 4: Recapping Isaiah Hill’s week in Vegas and more – GoldandBlack.com

Saturday Simulcast: Purdue’s July men’s hoops evaluation period news – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays

Tom Wiley (1944) Defensive Guard, Football

Rick Hutchins (1947) Halfback, Football

Blane Smith (1954) Defensive End, Football

Mark Vitali (1955) Quarterback, Football

Eddie Webber (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football

Bryan Nikirk (1962) Wide Receiver, Football

Terone Johnson (1991) Guard, Men’s Basketball