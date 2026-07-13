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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 13

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Jordan Jones@_JordanJones19
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Purdue Tweets and Video

Quote of the Day

“Big men come out of Purdue. Everybody says that. I mean, they just had a big man come off, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Daniel Jacobson, Zach Edey. Obviously, like all those guys. So I think I would fit in really well there.”
– 2028 four-star center Logan Chwastyk

Headlines

Weekly Word: Rules changes, extended eligibility and more – GoldandBlack.com
Faith, fellowship and football: Purdue’s FCA helps Ethan Trent, teammates find purpose beyond the game – GoldandBlack.com
Who could be Purdue’s next athletic director? – GoldandBlack.com
July Evaluation Period Day 3 Notebook: Isaiah Hill, Noah Washington, and more – GoldandBlack.com
July Evaluation Period Day 4: Recapping Isaiah Hill’s week in Vegas and more – GoldandBlack.com
Saturday Simulcast: Purdue’s July men’s hoops evaluation period news – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays

Tom Wiley (1944) Defensive Guard, Football
Rick Hutchins (1947) Halfback, Football
Blane Smith (1954) Defensive End, Football
Mark Vitali (1955) Quarterback, Football
Eddie Webber (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football
Bryan Nikirk (1962) Wide Receiver, Football
Terone Johnson (1991) Guard, Men’s Basketball

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