University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 14

Purdue Tweets and Video

2️⃣4️⃣ | Year 3 loading 📶



MORE ON IG ➡️ https://t.co/bIAsDmMA24 pic.twitter.com/2SRzqk3sJb — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 13, 2026

📚 Putting the "student" in student-athlete!



45 Boilermakers distinguished themselves as the best of the best in the classroom this year. pic.twitter.com/It0unjn06c — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) July 14, 2026

THIS WEEK! @EthanTrent05 of @BoilerFootball shares his journey to Purdue, life on the football team, and heart for Jesus.



You won't want to miss. Listen now! https://t.co/HBuPpsjeLN pic.twitter.com/ylnSO8e6nT — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) July 13, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It’s everything. Learning to have my identity in something that isn’t football has been everything for me.”

– Purdue OL Ethan Trent on his faith and Purdue’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Headlines

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: basketball commitments, recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com

Faith, fellowship and football: FCA helps Ethan Trent find purpose beyond the game –GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: Latest decisions, 2028 quarterbacks and more – GoldandBlack.com

Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 7 DB Don Saunders – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Isaiah Hill and more in Las Vegas – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays

Jim Long (1944) Tight End, Football

Keith Bruns (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mark Osman (1958) Linebacker, Football

Zach Hill (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Dave Brytus (1986) Punter, Football

Zach Reckman (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Drey Mingo (1989) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Will Colmery (1995) Defensive End, Football

Alex Maxwell (2000) Wide Receiver, Men’s Basketball