Gold and Black
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 14
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It’s everything. Learning to have my identity in something that isn’t football has been everything for me.”
– Purdue OL Ethan Trent on his faith and Purdue’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: basketball commitments, recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com
Faith, fellowship and football: FCA helps Ethan Trent find purpose beyond the game –GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: Latest decisions, 2028 quarterbacks and more – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 7 DB Don Saunders – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Isaiah Hill and more in Las Vegas – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Jim Long (1944) Tight End, Football
Keith Bruns (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Osman (1958) Linebacker, Football
Zach Hill (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Dave Brytus (1986) Punter, Football
Zach Reckman (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Drey Mingo (1989) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Will Colmery (1995) Defensive End, Football
Alex Maxwell (2000) Wide Receiver, Men’s Basketball
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