University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 15

The other story was, I think, his sophomore year. We were at Chauncey Hill, and remember, this was Drew before he became the myth and legend he is now, but he was already a really popular college football player. We were eating somewhere, and he’s in the middle of eating when this lady comes into the booth where we’re sitting and just wedges herself in next to him. She’s like, “Oh my God, Drew, I love you,” and all this stuff. He was so patient with her. He had a fork in his hand and was about to take a bite, and this lady interrupted him, pulled out a disposable camera, started taking pictures — and Drew was just so nice and friendly to her. After she left, I said, “How do you put up with that stuff?” And he said, “I’m never going to see that lady again. But this is a big moment for her, and I don’t want to ruin it.”

– Former Purdue OL Chukky Okobi on Drew Brees