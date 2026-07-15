University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 15

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Quote of the Day
The other story was, I think, his sophomore year. We were at Chauncey Hill, and remember, this was Drew before he became the myth and legend he is now, but he was already a really popular college football player. We were eating somewhere, and he’s in the middle of eating when this lady comes into the booth where we’re sitting and just wedges herself in next to him. She’s like, “Oh my God, Drew, I love you,” and all this stuff. He was so patient with her. He had a fork in his hand and was about to take a bite, and this lady interrupted him, pulled out a disposable camera, started taking pictures — and Drew was just so nice and friendly to her. After she left, I said, “How do you put up with that stuff?” And he said, “I’m never going to see that lady again. But this is a big moment for her, and I don’t want to ruin it.”
– Former Purdue OL Chukky Okobi on Drew Brees
Headlines
Drew Brees memories: Purdue OL Chukky Okobi – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Minnesota – GoldandBlack.com
Ranking the Top 10 Big Ten Transfers – On3
Purdue Men’s Basketball Canadian Tour Update – PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Roy Hairston (1973) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Anthony Gutwein (1976) Defensive Tackle, Football
Noble Jones (1977) Linebacker, Football
Matt Mitrione (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tim Stratton (1979) Tight End, Football
Jeremy Coley (1983) Defensive End, Football
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