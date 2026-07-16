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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 16
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“You’ve got to work together and you got to collaborate, get to a happy medium. Maybe it’s not perfect for either side, but you get to the middle ground that at the end will absolutely help stabilize college sports. We have a responsibility to do that as commissioners – we just do. We have certainly first and foremost responsibility to our own schools. But then you have a responsibility to the greater good and the sustainability of college sports. I know my fellow commissioners feel the same way. So we’re getting closer. … I remain hopeful. I still remain confident that we can get something done, because if we don’t, it’s all on us. That’s our fault. It just is, because we’re supposed to be the stewards of this thing called college sports. Whatever that looks like, however long we’re in these roles, you want it to look better when you leave than when you first started.”
– ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the Protect College Sports Act
Headlines
Weekly Word: The Great Circuit Wars, Purdue football and more – GoldandBlack.com
Primer: July Basketball Evaluation Period No. 2 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue’s best win against each 2026 opponent – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 9-7 – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football schedule discussion and more – GoldandBlack.com
In-state programs catching the eye of 2028 LB Javier McCoy – Rivals
Projecting every Big Ten starting quarterback ahead of 2026 season – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football
Cam Heide (2003) Forward, Men’s Basketball
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