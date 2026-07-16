University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 16

“You’ve got to work together and you got to collaborate, get to a happy medium. Maybe it’s not perfect for either side, but you get to the middle ground that at the end will absolutely help stabilize college sports. We have a responsibility to do that as commissioners – we just do. We have certainly first and foremost responsibility to our own schools. But then you have a responsibility to the greater good and the sustainability of college sports. I know my fellow commissioners feel the same way. So we’re getting closer. … I remain hopeful. I still remain confident that we can get something done, because if we don’t, it’s all on us. That’s our fault. It just is, because we’re supposed to be the stewards of this thing called college sports. Whatever that looks like, however long we’re in these roles, you want it to look better when you leave than when you first started.”

– ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the Protect College Sports Act