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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 27
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Quote of the Day
“We have to do a better job. We weren’t great at establishing a low man. We weren’t great staying in line with the basketball. At times we were good on the ball. At times we weren’t. So, making educated closeouts, having our right influence, when we’re going to get beat, trying to keep the ball out of the middle, things of that nature. But we have more athletes to guard the basketball.”
– Purdue coach Matt Painter on his team’s defense
Headlines
Purdue football picked to finish 18th in Big Ten preseason poll – GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue’s Canada trip win at Trinity Western – GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue’s Canada trip opener vs. Vancouver Selects – GoldandBlack.com
What Indiana’s rise means for Purdue, and how Barry Odom plans to answer – On3
Hot Buttons: Purdue Basketball’s games in Vancouver – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 class July breakdown: Defense – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football 2027 class July breakdown: Offense – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees returning to New Orleans in ’26 as Santa Fe Christian (CA) football asst. coach – On3
College basketball rosters now start at $10 million. And one league is spending 3 times that – The Athletic
Boilermaker Birthdays
David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football
Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football
Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football
Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football
Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football
Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football
Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football
Ben Farrell (2000) Offensive Line, Football
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