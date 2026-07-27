University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 27

“We have to do a better job. We weren’t great at establishing a low man. We weren’t great staying in line with the basketball. At times we were good on the ball. At times we weren’t. So, making educated closeouts, having our right influence, when we’re going to get beat, trying to keep the ball out of the middle, things of that nature. But we have more athletes to guard the basketball.”

– Purdue coach Matt Painter on his team’s defense