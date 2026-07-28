University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 28

“I’m such a basketball junkie, so I’ve watched Coach Painter’s teams for years, and he’s one of the best coaches in the world, so it was an honour to get to coach against him and Purdue. We have so much respect for what they do at Purdue and what they are able to do every year. For us to get the experience to play them – it’s something I will remember, and our guys will remember forever.”

– Trinity Western coach Trevor Pridie after Sunday night’s game with Purdue