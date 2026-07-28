Gold and Black
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 28
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“I’m such a basketball junkie, so I’ve watched Coach Painter’s teams for years, and he’s one of the best coaches in the world, so it was an honour to get to coach against him and Purdue. We have so much respect for what they do at Purdue and what they are able to do every year. For us to get the experience to play them – it’s something I will remember, and our guys will remember forever.”
– Trinity Western coach Trevor Pridie after Sunday night’s game with Purdue
Headlines
After decade at Purdue, Mike Bobinski knows it is time to pass baton – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts: Backcourt depth, football expectations and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football picked to finish 18th in Big Ten preseason poll – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football
Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football
Bennett Meredith (2003) Quarterback, Football
Adam Kidder (2004) Wide Receiver, Football
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