Gold and Black
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 29
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“If you can get somebody here right around the beginning of September, so they see basically the entire fall, the entire football season, they’re getting fully exposed to everything that happens in the rhythm of the year here. That would be best instead of joining midstream.”
– Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski on the upcoming transition of leadership
Headlines
Breakdown: Purdue’s exhibition win over Calgary – GoldandBlack.com
Job No. 1 of next Purdue AD: Generate new revenue streams – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 3 Joey Tanona – GoldandBlack.com
Everything Mike Bobinski said at media roundtable on Monday – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue basketball starts Canada trip 2-0 – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten ready for Protect College Sports Act revisions, expects ‘back and forth’ before resolution – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Nick Cannone (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Fischer (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Gillcrese (1982) Running Back, Football
Hudson Card (2001) Quarterback, Football
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