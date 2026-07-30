University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 30

Purdue Tweets and Video

“There’s a renewed energy throughout our building and throughout our organization.”@Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/Ro0qrTx5zE — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 29, 2026

31-point win last night over the Dinos. 🏀 🎥 pic.twitter.com/pxnEFKVnsE — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 29, 2026

"It should give every player, every coach, every fan base hope, vision and belief that it can happen"#Purdue football head coach Barry Odom was asked about #IU football's turnaround and how much that changes the landscape for other teams across the country. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jlXy6bw2Zu — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) July 29, 2026

Per release, former #Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is joining BTN as an analyst for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/gLBRdc7pKn — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) July 29, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Thankfully, we get to play the games, and we don’t just say, ‘Hey, here’s the preseason rankings. Let’s just live with that.'”

– Purdue coach Barry Odom on being picked to finish last in the Big Ten

Headlines

Breakdown: Jacob Webber, relentless effort, rim pressure and more from Purdue’s exhibition win over Fraser Valley – GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Chip on the shoulder? Purdue has one thanks to prognosticators’ low expectations – GoldandBlack.com

What Peyton Manning told Purdue’s Ryan Browne during 35-minute conversation – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Notebook: Multiple new offers, game visits being set – Rivals

Boilermaker Birthdays

Luke Klare (2005) Tight End, Football