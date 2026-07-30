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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: July 30
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Quote of the Day
“Thankfully, we get to play the games, and we don’t just say, ‘Hey, here’s the preseason rankings. Let’s just live with that.'”
– Purdue coach Barry Odom on being picked to finish last in the Big Ten
Headlines
Breakdown: Jacob Webber, relentless effort, rim pressure and more from Purdue’s exhibition win over Fraser Valley – GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Chip on the shoulder? Purdue has one thanks to prognosticators’ low expectations – GoldandBlack.com
What Peyton Manning told Purdue’s Ryan Browne during 35-minute conversation – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Notebook: Multiple new offers, game visits being set – Rivals
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Luke Klare (2005) Tight End, Football
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