University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 15
Purdue Tweets/Videos
Quote of the Day
“When you look back, what he accomplished is amazing. He did it at barely six feet tall and without elite arm strength. That’s a huge credit to him.”
– Former Purdue DB Ben Smith on Drew Brees
Headlines
Purdue Football Team Camp #1 Notebook – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue’s frontcourt renovation is Job 1 this summer – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue DB/QB Ben Smith – GoldandBlack.com
Lofton Concludes Season as Second Team All-American – PurdueSports.com
Vessat Shows Out to Lead Purdue’s 3 Podium Finishes at NCAAs – PurdueSports.com
BoilermakerBirthdays
Tom Luken (dec. 8/29/25) (1950) Offensive Guard, Football
Wayne Follstad (1964) Tight End, Football
Doug Downing (1965) Quarterback, Football
David Poindexter (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Dierking (1988) Running Back, Football
Patrick Bade (1990) Forward/Tight End, MBB/Football
Jaden Ball (2006) Offensive Lineman, Football