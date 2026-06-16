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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 16

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Purdue Tweets and Video

Quote of the Day

“The visit was great. I mean the people in the building they’re genuine. I get along with them great. I get along with the players great and Coach Crab I mean everybody says he’s the guy like he’s young too and I know in the future, he’s going to be recognized as one of the best OL Coaches in the country and all the players say he’s elite at development and he’s somebody I know could take me to the next level.”
– 2027 OL target Chase Clark on Purdue OL coach Zach Crabtree

Headlines

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Lessons from the Knicks’ title run, Texas Tech and Purdue basketball recruiting – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com to match donations for new Knucklehead Central scholarship honoring Purdue’s Joe Tiller – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 15 DB John Slaughter – GoldandBlack.com
Football recruiting recap: Recapping official visits, camps in full swing, and more – GoldandBlack.com
USA Basketball U17 Training Camp: Day one top performers – Rivals

Boilermaker Birthdays

Brian Jackson (1966) Fullback, Football
Ryan Sadkowski (1996) Long Snapper, Football

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