University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 16

“Obviously I feel like a lot of people here are family.” Braden Smith shares what it meant to workout for the Pacers after growing up in Indiana, his favorite memory of his college career with @BoilerBall and where he sees himself fitting in at the next level. pic.twitter.com/yq7HKJ5uzm

“Growing up in Indiana, it was an honor to be able to do this.” @BoilerBall forward Trey Kaufmann-Renn discusses what it was like to workout out alongside fellow Boilermaker, Braden Smith, how special this workout was being from Indiana and his favorite memory of the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/rnbMZbBAAc

“The visit was great. I mean the people in the building they’re genuine. I get along with them great. I get along with the players great and Coach Crab I mean everybody says he’s the guy like he’s young too and I know in the future, he’s going to be recognized as one of the best OL Coaches in the country and all the players say he’s elite at development and he’s somebody I know could take me to the next level.”

– 2027 OL target Chase Clark on Purdue OL coach Zach Crabtree