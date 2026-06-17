University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 17

Always raising the Old Gold Standard. 📈 T-2nd-highest cumulative GPA for a spring semester in Purdue history 📈 First non-COVID era semester in which every Purdue team's semester and cumulative GPA were above 3.0 pic.twitter.com/21iLa1qw8S

After starring for @BoilerBall the past 4 years, both Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are out to prove that they can contribute to winning at the next level. 📝 from @Wheat_Hotchkiss on the Purdue duo's pre-draft workout in Indiana ⬇️ https://t.co/kkCCv3NDwe

"For me to be back here and be with everybody was awesome." Former Purdue star Braden Smith, a Westfield native, got the chance to work out with his hometown NBA team ahead of the NBA Draft. https://t.co/KPyKg0p492 pic.twitter.com/zVOIyIaVkI

This makes me think of one thing: The last time Purdue played a game without Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn as active members of its program was March 25, 2022 against St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16. That’s 1,544 days ago! A new dawn in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/YU1ANPH4F6

“We’re at a point where high school recruiting is becoming more important for us. You still use the transfer portal to fill holes and address areas where you can improve right away, but now we’re able to build a really good high school class while still identifying portal players who can help our roster.”

– Purdue football assistant general manager Jason Simmons