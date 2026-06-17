University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 17
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“We’re at a point where high school recruiting is becoming more important for us. You still use the transfer portal to fill holes and address areas where you can improve right away, but now we’re able to build a really good high school class while still identifying portal players who can help our roster.”
– Purdue football assistant general manager Jason Simmons
Headlines
Assistant GM Jason Simmons brings Indiana roots, recruiting ties to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing four-star receiver Trenton Yancey – GoldandBlack.com
In-state offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman breaks down Purdue commitment – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten head coach rankings: Where all 18 coaches rank before the 2026 season kicks off – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Larry Glowacky (1953) Defensive End, Football
Matt Kinzer (1963) Punter, Football
James Sherlock (1964) Fullback, Football
Kyle Bilodeau (2000) Tight End, Football
Jim Sherlock (1964) Strong Safety, Football
Houston Malden (1972) Fullback, Football
Chris Hartley (1983) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Skye Williams (2003) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Addai Lewellen (2002) Running Back, Football