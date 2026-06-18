University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 18

Congratulations are in Order after Curtis got the Call!! @Mariners brought him to T-Mobile Park on Tuesday for the win vs Baltimore. Curtis was previously the organization's Dan Wilson Community Service Award recipient in 2024. #BoilerUp #AmazingAlumni pic.twitter.com/McnIyuQQUN

No more bad ties as a gift. Give the perfect Father's Day gift for the #Purdue fan in your life…And yes, Father's Day is this Sunday! https://t.co/TNCmbPjS6w pic.twitter.com/0pSyVAGJHn

“It’s my job to be the leader, and be the guy to coach these younger guys. They have questions, or if I see something on the court, be that guy that tells everybody how we do things around here. It’s a new role, but I’m definitely excited to be this type of guy for this next year.”

– Purdue guard Gicarri Harris