University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 18
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It’s my job to be the leader, and be the guy to coach these younger guys. They have questions, or if I see something on the court, be that guy that tells everybody how we do things around here. It’s a new role, but I’m definitely excited to be this type of guy for this next year.”
– Purdue guard Gicarri Harris
Headlines
C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris ready to embrace bigger leadership roles – GoldandBlack.com
Primer: Purdue’s Class of 2028 recruiting cycle – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue flips touted offensive lineman Chase Clark from Oklahoma State – Rivals
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Illinois offensive lineman Chase Clark – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham – GoldandBlack.com
ESPN names 10 favorite Big Ten football transfers of 2026 – On3
2026 Big Ten college football preview, predictions, top transfers – ESPN
Boilermaker Birthdays
Asaf Harris (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Sulaiman Kpaka (2001) Defensive End, Football
Aaron Valentin (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Zico (1996) Wide Receiver, Football