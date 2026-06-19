Gold and Black
University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 19
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“The coaches stood out, and also the players’ belief in Coach Crabtree, Coach Odom and the rest of the coaching staff. Also their confidence about the team’s future stood out. The whole coaching staff was great to be around and it’s a place I know I’m going to do great things at. I flipped to Purdue today and I’m home.”
– Purdue OL commit Chase Clark after flipping his commitment from Oklahoma State
Headlines
BOILING OVER – Purdue football recruiting targets, basketball notes and more – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue’s Braden Smith and the NBA, alignment and more – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Ohio cornerback Roman Combs – GoldandBlack.com
Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Taylor Stubblefield – GoldandBlack.com
Expanded College Football Playoff comes with a schedule problem that is tough to solve – On3
Crain & Cone rank the Top 10 angriest runners in college football history – On3
Protect College Sports Act passes Senate Commerce Committee – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 19
Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football
Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football
Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 20
Len Dawson (dec 8/24/22) (1935) Quarterback, Football
Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football
Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football
Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: June 21
Neil Bemenderfer (1956) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball
Jeff Speedy (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
David Frye (dec 11/2021) (1961) Defensive End, Football
Stuart Schweigert (1981) Free Safety, Football
Fahkara Malone (1987) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Brandon Taylor (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cedric Dale (1995) Cornerback, Football