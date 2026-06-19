University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: June 19

Purdue Tweets and Video

🧰 Putting in work for year 3.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/FXFU89iMZQ pic.twitter.com/LqNzzTuoMJ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 18, 2026

Purdue is a top 10 U.S. public university for the fourth year in a row, according to the @worlduniranking! 📣 📈



Boilermakers are redefining innovation and impact. Discover how. ⬇️ https://t.co/6zNqYX8c5a pic.twitter.com/aODdFBaXQ8 — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) June 18, 2026

The Purdue vs. IU rivalry of the ’80s is one for the history books. 👆🏀 #ICYMI on #ThisIsPurdue, @MarkMontieth, Indiana sports journalist, walks us through how this pairing altered the course of college basketball. @boilerball 🎧: https://t.co/3oLqBvuoKc pic.twitter.com/ASHxEpl3ZP — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) June 18, 2026

Quote of the Day

“The coaches stood out, and also the players’ belief in Coach Crabtree, Coach Odom and the rest of the coaching staff. Also their confidence about the team’s future stood out. The whole coaching staff was great to be around and it’s a place I know I’m going to do great things at. I flipped to Purdue today and I’m home.”

– Purdue OL commit Chase Clark after flipping his commitment from Oklahoma State

Headlines

BOILING OVER – Purdue football recruiting targets, basketball notes and more – GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue’s Braden Smith and the NBA, alignment and more – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Ohio cornerback Roman Combs – GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees memories: Purdue WR Taylor Stubblefield – GoldandBlack.com

Expanded College Football Playoff comes with a schedule problem that is tough to solve – On3

Crain & Cone rank the Top 10 angriest runners in college football history – On3

Protect College Sports Act passes Senate Commerce Committee – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 19

Bill Knox (1951) Cornerback, Football

Craig Perry (1964) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Terrell Williams (1974) Assistant Coach, Football

Mosi Barnes (1978) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 20

Len Dawson (dec 8/24/22) (1935) Quarterback, Football

Stephanie White (1977) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Cornell Middlebrook (1980) Linebacker, Football

Kelly Komara (1980) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Adam Huebner (1983) Defensive End, Football

Kai Higgins (1998) Defensive End, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: June 21

Neil Bemenderfer (1956) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball

Jeff Speedy (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

David Frye (dec 11/2021) (1961) Defensive End, Football

Stuart Schweigert (1981) Free Safety, Football

Fahkara Malone (1987) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Brandon Taylor (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cedric Dale (1995) Cornerback, Football