University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 23
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we just had to find a way to scrap and come out on top. It was a messy game, to be fair, but we got composed and found our level.”
– Purdue forward Oscar Cluff on the win over Miami
Headlines
First Look: Purdue vs. Texas and possible Elite Eight opponents – GoldandBlack.com
No. 2 seed Purdue holds off Miami, advances to third straight Sweet 16 – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: DNA, Loyer, consistency and more from the win over Miami – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 79, Miami 69 – GoldandBlack.com
NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 10 Miami 69 – GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue’s NCAA Tournament win over Queens – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Senior leadership, Smith, shooting and more from the win over Queens – GoldandBlack.com
Smith sets all-time assist mark; Purdue rolls past Queens into second round – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 104, Queens 71 – GoldandBlack.com
NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 104, No. 15 Queens 71 – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football
Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football
Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football
Nyagoa Gory (2000) Forward, Women’s Basketball