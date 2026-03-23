University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 23

Purdue Tweets and Video

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Win 500 = 9th Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/3r4oLL3HUs — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 23, 2026

Coach Keady celebrates at the Beefhouse. pic.twitter.com/icgCzISoe4 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 22, 2026

😤 President Chiang got us FIRED UP! pic.twitter.com/JWgEuACHYv — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 22, 2026

“It’s a testament to who you are as a person.”



Former @BoilerBall players Dakota Mathias, Mason Gillis & Grady Eifert congratulate Matt Painter on his 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th win in West Lafayette 👇 pic.twitter.com/ySOuw1CvVW — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 22, 2026

Sweet 16s.



7️⃣ trips

9️⃣ years



Standard of excellence. — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 22, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we just had to find a way to scrap and come out on top. It was a messy game, to be fair, but we got composed and found our level.”

– Purdue forward Oscar Cluff on the win over Miami

Headlines

First Look: Purdue vs. Texas and possible Elite Eight opponents – GoldandBlack.com

No. 2 seed Purdue holds off Miami, advances to third straight Sweet 16 – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: DNA, Loyer, consistency and more from the win over Miami – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 79, Miami 69 – GoldandBlack.com

NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 10 Miami 69 – GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue’s NCAA Tournament win over Queens – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Senior leadership, Smith, shooting and more from the win over Queens – GoldandBlack.com

Smith sets all-time assist mark; Purdue rolls past Queens into second round – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Stat Blast: Purdue 104, Queens 71 – GoldandBlack.com

NCAA gallery: No. 2 Purdue 104, No. 15 Queens 71 – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays

Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football

Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football

Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football

Nyagoa Gory (2000) Forward, Women’s Basketball