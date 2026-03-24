University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 24
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“That’s really special. He took a gamble on us, playing us right away as freshmen. He trusts us during the process and trusts us to go be the guys, doing everything we can, getting shots up, watching film, taking care of our bodies to go out and perform.”
– Fletcher Loyer on Matt Painter earning his 500th win at Purdue
Headlines
Upon Further Review: Purdue’s NCAA Tournament win over Miami – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: 2027 target to make decision, more visits on tap – GoldandBlack.com
From rehab to ready: TJ Lindsey back in action for Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue makes its way to San Jose – GoldandBlack.com
NCAA Tournament: Most intriguing March Madness storylines entering Sweet 16 – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays
Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men’s Basketball
Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football