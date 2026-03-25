University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 25
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“So fun to watch Coach Painter and his team and organization go play and the run that they’re putting on. All eyes in this building will be on them on Thursday in great support. You watch how they win games and it kind of exemplifies to me the Purdue way. “
– Purdue coach Barry Odom
Headlines
Four Things That Matter: Purdue’s trip out west – GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Purdue spring practice No. 6 – GoldandBlack.com
What Barry Odom said after Purdue’s sixth spring practice – GoldandBlack.com
Seasoned sports attorney Pete Rush talks college eligibility, Cluff and much more – GoldandBlack.com
As he passes 500 wins, it’s time to recognize what Matt Painter is: a Big Ten legend – USA Today
Boilermaker Birthdays
Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football
Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football
Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football
Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Niko Koutouvides (1981) Linebacker , Football
Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football