University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 25

Purdue Tweets and Video

March 24, 1994: #NCAATournament Sweet 16.



#1 Purdue 83

#4 Kansas 78



The Big Dog dominates.



Glenn Robinson: 44pts, 7reb (6/10 3pt)

Cuanzo Martin: 29 pts (8/13 3pt) #MarchMadness

pic.twitter.com/uzWmqFxbu0 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 25, 2026

The scene at Alexander Field as Jake Kramer closes out the 3-2 victory vs Valpo. #Purdue improves to 6-3 in one-run games this season. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Hl6GnNfUuH — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) March 24, 2026

Congrats to @CoachPainter on his 500th win at Purdue!



Here's how those wins break down by opponent. pic.twitter.com/pcvjbrStw1 — cobra. (@cobrastats) March 24, 2026

Quote of the Day

“So fun to watch Coach Painter and his team and organization go play and the run that they’re putting on. All eyes in this building will be on them on Thursday in great support. You watch how they win games and it kind of exemplifies to me the Purdue way. “

– Purdue coach Barry Odom

Headlines

Four Things That Matter: Purdue’s trip out west – GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Purdue spring practice No. 6 – GoldandBlack.com

What Barry Odom said after Purdue’s sixth spring practice – GoldandBlack.com

Seasoned sports attorney Pete Rush talks college eligibility, Cluff and much more – GoldandBlack.com

As he passes 500 wins, it’s time to recognize what Matt Painter is: a Big Ten legend – USA Today

Boilermaker Birthdays

Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football

Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football

Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Niko Koutouvides (1981) Linebacker , Football

Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football