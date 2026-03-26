University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 26
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It feels better. I’m just taking it one day at a time — see how it goes during shootaround, then see how it is for tomorrow.”
– CJ Cox on his injury ahead of Purdue’s Sweet 16 matchup with Texas
Headlines
Purdue Basketball Game Preview: Texas in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 – GoldandBlack.com
Trey and TKR: The uncommon dichotomy that is Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn – GoldandBlack.com
CJ Cox’s status remains unclear; Purdue Basketball Wednesday notebook – GoldandBlack.com
Camden Heide cherishes Purdue memories, trying to create new ones with Texas – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue NCAA Sweet 16 open practice – GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Report: Assistant coaches on the Sweet 16 matchup with Texas and more – GoldandBlack.com
Long wait almost over for Purdue WR De’Nylon Morrissette – GoldandBlack.com
Bilal Marshall wants Purdue receivers to embrace physicality – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football
Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football