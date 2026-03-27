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University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 27

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Quote of the Day

“It’s our job to make big plays at big moments.”
– Trey Kaufman-Renn

Headlines

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s late tip-in sends No. 2 seed Purdue to Elite Eight – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways from Purdue’s thrilling win over Texas – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue 79, Texas 77 – GoldandBlack.com
NCAA Sweet 16 gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 11 Texas 77 – GoldandBlack.com
Position battles fill Purdue’s special teams unit – GoldandBlack.com
Sweet 16 top spenders: Which programs spent $10 million, who got biggest bang for buck – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 27

Alex Agase (dec. 5/3/07) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football
Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football
Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football
Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football
Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 28

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football
Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 29

Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football
Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football
Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football

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