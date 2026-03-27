University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 27

Purdue Tweets and Video

TREY KAUFMAN-RENN GAME-WINNER 🚨



PURDUE ADVANCES TO THE ELITE 8 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CYj7ltsGXT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

👉 2nd time in 3 years.

👉 3rd time in 7 years.



See you Saturday for 40 more. pic.twitter.com/89BXVwL0On — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 27, 2026

Win No. 3️⃣0️⃣.



👉 3rd time in school history (2018, 2024, 2026). pic.twitter.com/D067LhTQFv — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 27, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It’s our job to make big plays at big moments.”

– Trey Kaufman-Renn

Headlines

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s late tip-in sends No. 2 seed Purdue to Elite Eight – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways from Purdue’s thrilling win over Texas – GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue 79, Texas 77 – GoldandBlack.com

NCAA Sweet 16 gallery: No. 2 Purdue 79, No. 11 Texas 77 – GoldandBlack.com

Position battles fill Purdue’s special teams unit – GoldandBlack.com

Sweet 16 top spenders: Which programs spent $10 million, who got biggest bang for buck – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 27

Alex Agase (dec. 5/3/07) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football

Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football

Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football

Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football

Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 28

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football

Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 29

Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football

Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football

Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football