University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 18

Purdue Tweets and Video

NEWS: 2027 Top-15 overall recruit Isaiah Hill, a 7-foot center, has committed to Purdue, he told @Rivals. ⁰

Hill becomes one of the highest-ranked players to commit to Matt Painter. https://t.co/7ocRIM3tKM pic.twitter.com/dHvixpHkaH — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 15, 2026

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟



🧨 BOOM! GOT US ANOTHER ONE! 🧨 pic.twitter.com/hVUJRgivx4 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 15, 2026

Boilers on 🔝! 🚂🚂🚂



Purdue wins the 2026 Governor’s Cup over our neighbors to the south. pic.twitter.com/qwdZKfOi6y — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) May 17, 2026

Top-10 PG Kevin Savage drops 29 with ease for Game Elite 🤧🔥 @KevinSavage_K3 @3SSBCircuit pic.twitter.com/4frIvwY5yf — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) May 17, 2026

Definitely a short trip to Omaha this year. #BoilerUp



Boilermakers at the Big Ten Tournament

◾️Tuesday: 10am ET 1st pitch vs Michigan St.

◾️Wednesday: Round 2 vs Iowa/Illinois

◾️Friday: Knockout Round Begins

◾️Saturday: Semifinals

◾️Sunday: Championship Game



📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/W0LQUbNUYt — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 17, 2026

Quote of the Day

“They believed in me and showed me the plan for how they can get me where I want to be and make me better, as a player and a man.”

– 2027 center Isaiah Hill following his commitment to Purdue

Headlines

Elite center target Isaiah Hill commits to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Blue-chip center Isaiah Hill’s commitment to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

The May Evaluation Period: Day 1 at adidas’ 3SSB event in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com

The May Evaluation Period: Day 2 at adidas’ 3SSB event in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Drew Brees conferred honorary degree – GoldandBlack.com

Video — Purdue recruiting target Kevin Savage Jr at 3SSB in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com

Top-15 overall recruit Isaiah Hill, a 7-foot center, commits to Purdue – Rivals

Boilermaker Birthdays

Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football

Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football

Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football

Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football

Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Caleb Furst (2002) Forward, Men’s Basketball