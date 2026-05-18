University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 18
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“They believed in me and showed me the plan for how they can get me where I want to be and make me better, as a player and a man.”
– 2027 center Isaiah Hill following his commitment to Purdue
Headlines
Elite center target Isaiah Hill commits to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Blue-chip center Isaiah Hill’s commitment to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
The May Evaluation Period: Day 1 at adidas’ 3SSB event in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com
The May Evaluation Period: Day 2 at adidas’ 3SSB event in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Drew Brees conferred honorary degree – GoldandBlack.com
Video — Purdue recruiting target Kevin Savage Jr at 3SSB in Mishawaka – GoldandBlack.com
Top-15 overall recruit Isaiah Hill, a 7-foot center, commits to Purdue – Rivals
Boilermaker Birthdays
Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football
Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football
Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football
Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football
Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Caleb Furst (2002) Forward, Men’s Basketball