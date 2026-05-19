University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines May 19
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“It has been an incredible honor and joy for me to work with the amazing board, colleagues, students and alumni here. There truly is something special at Purdue: not just the projects and programs, but also the people, who time after time set the standard for excellence at scale.”
– Outgoing Purdue University President Mung Chiang
Headlines
Purdue President Mung Chiang is headed to Northwestern – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: 2027 recruiting update, Porfilio commitment and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue President Mung Chiang named 18th president of Northwestern – The Daily Northwestern
Boilermakers Set for Big Week at Big Ten Tournament – PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Top Leaderboard After 18 Holes in Corvallis – PurdueSports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays
Bernie Conrad (1946) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Lee Brush (1974) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Triplett (1976) Defensive Back, Football
Kenneth Major (1999) Cornerback, Football