University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines May 19

Purdue University President Mung Chiang has informed the Board of Trustees that he has accepted an offer to become President of Northwestern University on July 1. Per Trustees Chair Gary Lehman, an interim president will be named in the coming weeks. https://t.co/ZnbFeunuk4 pic.twitter.com/ziTDcJu5un

Braden Smith’s highlight-reel assist to open Purdue’s B1G tourney title run was legendary 🤩 The Journey spotlights @BoilerBall ’s run to the crown in Chicago at 1 p.m. ET 5/19 on BTN. pic.twitter.com/ZrFFImRIJz

Drew Brees checklist: ✔️ @BoilerFootball icon ✔️ Super Bowl champ with the @Saints ✔️ Business leader and philanthropist And after spring commencement: ✔️ Honorary Doctor of Business from Purdue! Congrats to @DrewBrees . Always a #Boilermaker ! pic.twitter.com/tVy53Fja6y

A team built on grit and resilience. Fresh off one of its best regular seasons in recent history, @PurdueBaseball is poised for postseason play. This is the story of how the Boilers got here. 👉 https://t.co/XbEu5vJkpc pic.twitter.com/DOkyNOBVSE

Purdue will soon host one of the state’s top playmakers in Indianapolis Lawrence North RB Izayveon Moore for an official visit: https://t.co/FkzWoY3YuK https://t.co/SlkiIzkoDf

“It has been an incredible honor and joy for me to work with the amazing board, colleagues, students and alumni here. There truly is something special at Purdue: not just the projects and programs, but also the people, who time after time set the standard for excellence at scale.”

– Outgoing Purdue University President Mung Chiang