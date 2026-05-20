University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 20
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“He’s put himself in a great position. He’s very knowledgeable. He does a good job of teaching the game. You look at the backbone of what we’ve done offensively, it’s our personnel. But you’ve got to have somebody who can grow what you’re doing. He’s done a really good job of growing what we’re doing, but also growing what we’re doing around our personnel.”
– Matt Painter on PJ Thompson
Headlines
Purdue Basketball’s future’s wheels might already be in motion – GoldandBlack.com
Football official visit tracker: Changes happening as official visit season approaches – GoldandBlack.com
From Marine to mentor: Dave Steckel’s winding road to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Tony Petitti: Big Ten maintains ‘deep commitment’ to 24-team College Football Playoff – On3
Iowa State AD calls out Big Ten, SEC for breaking CSC rules: ‘Let them break away’ – On3
Early Deficit Dooms Baseball on Day 1 of Big Ten Tournament – PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers In Hunt For Regional Title After 36 Holes – PurdueSports.com
Big Ten explores self-governance as CSC sputters, Congress action stalls – CBS Sports
Boilermaker Birthdays
Dennis O’Connor (1945) Offensive End, Football
John Ernst (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Farris (1958) Linebacker, Football