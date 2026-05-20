University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 20

Purdue Tweets and Video

Join us and become a member of the biggest #Purdue sports community on the Internet. With hoops recruiting, a president search–there's never been a better time. https://t.co/z1w2xtcShs pic.twitter.com/9FLdjibsDB — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 19, 2026

The highest GPA in program history 📈



A new standard is set. pic.twitter.com/udVVVVe7se — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 19, 2026

3 more rounds in the 6️⃣0️⃣s.



Stayed in the hunt with some strong efforts. pic.twitter.com/w2sUcRszQ0 — Purdue Mens Golf 🚂⛳️ (@PurdueMensGolf) May 19, 2026

Day 2's matchup is set in Omaha



1st meeting with Illinois at the Big Ten Tournament since the 2018 semifinals. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Efoc4BB3P2 — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 19, 2026

Quote of the Day

“He’s put himself in a great position. He’s very knowledgeable. He does a good job of teaching the game. You look at the backbone of what we’ve done offensively, it’s our personnel. But you’ve got to have somebody who can grow what you’re doing. He’s done a really good job of growing what we’re doing, but also growing what we’re doing around our personnel.”

– Matt Painter on PJ Thompson

Headlines

Purdue Basketball’s future’s wheels might already be in motion – GoldandBlack.com

Football official visit tracker: Changes happening as official visit season approaches – GoldandBlack.com

From Marine to mentor: Dave Steckel’s winding road to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Tony Petitti: Big Ten maintains ‘deep commitment’ to 24-team College Football Playoff – On3

Iowa State AD calls out Big Ten, SEC for breaking CSC rules: ‘Let them break away’ – On3

Early Deficit Dooms Baseball on Day 1 of Big Ten Tournament – PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers In Hunt For Regional Title After 36 Holes – PurdueSports.com

Big Ten explores self-governance as CSC sputters, Congress action stalls – CBS Sports

Boilermaker Birthdays

Dennis O’Connor (1945) Offensive End, Football

John Ernst (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Farris (1958) Linebacker, Football