University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 21

Purdue Tweets and Video

🚨 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Purdue to play UConn in exhibition game on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/2SHP04WaHY — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 20, 2026

A familiar face, at Purdue and around our state, returns to the Old Gold and Black.



Welcome home, @Jason_Simmons96! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/55WMWGLLfJ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 20, 2026

🛫 P.J. Thompson to take part in inaugural @NABC1927 Flight School presented by @nikebasketball.



📆 May 21 at Nike HQ outside Portland.

✔️ 1-of-2 Big Ten coaches invited to attend. pic.twitter.com/s6uK6SHIot — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 20, 2026

For Purdue people – building off my BPR post earlier.



Lots of data, but here's the year-to-year changes in @EvanMiya BPR for Purdue guys that either stayed 4 years or entered the draft early.



Only goes back to 2014 class pic.twitter.com/E8z0KYbW5R — cobra. (@cobrastats) May 20, 2026

7th time this season, including the 3rd time in the last 8 games, #Purdue has won in its last at-bat. #BoilerUp 🧙‍♂️



36 victories matches the 5th most in team history. pic.twitter.com/I0uKetcuLj — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 20, 2026

Going BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK to Cali!



😎 3rd straight trip to Carlsbad! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Lw0ZZsnkHf — Purdue Mens Golf 🚂⛳️ (@PurdueMensGolf) May 20, 2026

Set the scene…



👉 A freshman in first NCAA action.

👉 Downhill 10-footer on 18.

👉 One-shot team lead after opponent already made birdie.

👉 If it goes two feet past, goes down the hill to 25 feet.



BOTTOMS.



Will Harvey is that guy. pic.twitter.com/cd1xOJk9Ys — Purdue Mens Golf 🚂⛳️ (@PurdueMensGolf) May 20, 2026

Quote of the Day

“All the coaches (at Purdue) are super awesome. When I went on the official, we got to play a little bit with the guys, and then they showed some video of how I fit in the program and how they could use me.”

– 2027 Purdue basketball target Kager Knueppel

Headlines

Purdue heading to UConn for annual preseason exhibition – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue locks in official visits with three 2027 defensive targets – GoldandBlack.com

Kager Knueppel, discusses Duke, Michigan, Purdue recruitment: “It’s not just 100% Duke” – Rivals

Purdue Punches Ticket to NCAA National Championships – PurdueSports.com

Anderson Delivers with Bases Loaded as Boilers Rally for Win – PurdueSports.com

Athlon Sports offers post-spring bold predictions for Big Ten football in 2026 – On3

With college sports more in disarray than ever, Big Ten left searching for answers – Yahoo Sports

Boilermaker Birthdays

Gene Keady (1936) Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Jim McArthur (1945) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Berghoff (1963) Linebacker, Football

Mike Fross (1969) Center, Football

Bill Wleklinski (1974) Defensive End, Football

Craig Williams (1974) Defensive End, Football

Brent Botts (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shaun Richardson (1985) Linebacker , Football

Danny Carollo (1998) Quarterback, Football

Jamari Brown (2000) Cornerback, Football