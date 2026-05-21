University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 21
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“All the coaches (at Purdue) are super awesome. When I went on the official, we got to play a little bit with the guys, and then they showed some video of how I fit in the program and how they could use me.”
– 2027 Purdue basketball target Kager Knueppel
Headlines
Purdue heading to UConn for annual preseason exhibition – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue locks in official visits with three 2027 defensive targets – GoldandBlack.com
Kager Knueppel, discusses Duke, Michigan, Purdue recruitment: “It’s not just 100% Duke” – Rivals
Purdue Punches Ticket to NCAA National Championships – PurdueSports.com
Anderson Delivers with Bases Loaded as Boilers Rally for Win – PurdueSports.com
Athlon Sports offers post-spring bold predictions for Big Ten football in 2026 – On3
With college sports more in disarray than ever, Big Ten left searching for answers – Yahoo Sports
Boilermaker Birthdays
Gene Keady (1936) Head Coach, Men’s Basketball
Jim McArthur (1945) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Berghoff (1963) Linebacker, Football
Mike Fross (1969) Center, Football
Bill Wleklinski (1974) Defensive End, Football
Craig Williams (1974) Defensive End, Football
Brent Botts (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shaun Richardson (1985) Linebacker , Football
Danny Carollo (1998) Quarterback, Football
Jamari Brown (2000) Cornerback, Football