University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 22

Purdue Tweets and Video

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Heading to Fort Myers for Thanksgiving.



📅: Nov. 24 vs. DePaul

📅: Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/NVsMrpEihC — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 21, 2026

Happy Birthday, Coach.



💛 It’s all love from all of us. pic.twitter.com/lQGBEK73Jb — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 21, 2026

Joining the Boilermakers after several years in the SEC.



Welcome to Purdue, Kelsey Lovell!#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/6vZ4R8tzY6 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 21, 2026

Purdue's 2026-27 non-conference schedule:



Gonzaga (Las Vegas)

Tennessee

At Iowa State

Oklahoma (Fort Myers Tip-Off) https://t.co/FHuWVYSXmL — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 21, 2026

Speedway, Indiana, is an iconic place for #Indy500 fans worldwide — and its residents take great pride in this legacy. 🏁 🙌 #ThisIsPurdue co-host @TrevorPeters__ talks about this one-of-a-kind identity with town council member @Sturgeon_NA. https://t.co/7FnD8VPtyD pic.twitter.com/2l5zNW63Ub — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) May 21, 2026

Best way to avenge a sweep? End the opposition's season 5 days later. #BoilerUp 🚂⚒️#Purdue scores 8 unanswered runs, posts 8 zeros for the 2nd day in a row — advancing to play top-seeded UCLA on Friday at 2pm ET at the Big Ten Tournament. pic.twitter.com/P4KSV0SA6T — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) May 21, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Back home again in Indiana,

And it seems that I can see

The gleaming candlelight, still shining bright,

Through the sycamores for me.

The new-mown hay sends all its fragrance

From the fields I used to roam.

When I dream about the moonlight on the Wabash,

Then I long for my Indiana home.”

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball news, Boilermaker football recruiting, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: University leadership, Purdue basketball recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com

Miami (Ohio) DB commit DJ Mitchell intrigued by Purdue offer – GoldandBlack.com

Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis headlines 2026 Joe Tiller NFF Honors Brunch – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football History 101–The Early Years (1887-1936) – GoldandBlack.com

Inside the public collapse of the SCORE Act and the last-ditch effort to save college sports – On3

The 24-team playoff is a trap: College football’s real problem is bad scheduling – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 22

Bill Jones (1942) Center, Men’s Basketball

Tom Niemeier (1945) Center, Men’s Basketball

Ron Lawn (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Robert Wiltfong (1966) Tight End, Football

Willie Washington (1978) Defensive Back, Football

Mary J. Noon (1980) Center, Women’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 23

Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball

Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: May 24

Randy Clark (1953) Linebacker, Football

Scott Dierking (1955) Running Back, Football

Ken Loushin (1957) Middle Guard, Football

Ted Gelov (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Jeff Zgonina (1970) Defensive Line, Football

Isaac Abdullah (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Conor Sweeney (1994) Defensive End, Football