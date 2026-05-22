University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: May 22
Purdue Tweets and Video
Quote of the Day
“Back home again in Indiana,
And it seems that I can see
The gleaming candlelight, still shining bright,
Through the sycamores for me.
The new-mown hay sends all its fragrance
From the fields I used to roam.
When I dream about the moonlight on the Wabash,
Then I long for my Indiana home.”
Headlines
BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball news, Boilermaker football recruiting, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: University leadership, Purdue basketball recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com
Miami (Ohio) DB commit DJ Mitchell intrigued by Purdue offer – GoldandBlack.com
Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis headlines 2026 Joe Tiller NFF Honors Brunch – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Football History 101–The Early Years (1887-1936) – GoldandBlack.com
Inside the public collapse of the SCORE Act and the last-ditch effort to save college sports – On3
The 24-team playoff is a trap: College football’s real problem is bad scheduling – On3
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 22
Bill Jones (1942) Center, Men’s Basketball
Tom Niemeier (1945) Center, Men’s Basketball
Ron Lawn (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Robert Wiltfong (1966) Tight End, Football
Willie Washington (1978) Defensive Back, Football
Mary J. Noon (1980) Center, Women’s Basketball
- 1
Steve Sarkisian takes brutal shot at Texas school
- 2
Ed Orgeron's new LSU salary revealed
- 3New
South Carolina parts ways with Monte Lee, other coaches
- 4
PrizePicks founder giving $10 million to UGA MBB
- 5
The top 100 players in college football for 2026
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Boilermaker Birthdays: May 23
Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: May 24
Randy Clark (1953) Linebacker, Football
Scott Dierking (1955) Running Back, Football
Ken Loushin (1957) Middle Guard, Football
Ted Gelov (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Zgonina (1970) Defensive Line, Football
Isaac Abdullah (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Conor Sweeney (1994) Defensive End, Football