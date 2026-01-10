‘We’re not idiots’: Purdue AD Mike Bobinski knew Kevin Kane hire would draw questions

Stunned. Dazed. Befuddled. Those are just a few of the feelings that pored over Purdue fans when news broke that Barry Odom was hiring Kevin Kane as defensive coordinator.

Yes, the same Kane who coordinated arguably the worst Boilermaker defense ever in 2024, when Purdue went 1-11 (0-9 Big Ten). The unit finished last in the Big Ten in total defense (452.7 ypg), last in scoring defense (39.9 ppg), last in rush defense (200.0 ypg) and last in pass defense (252.7 ypg).

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski knew the optics wouldn’t be good when Kane was tabbed to replace DC Mike Scherer, who returned to UNLV after just one year in West Lafayette.

“We’re not idiots,” said Bobinski, when asked if the hire would raise eyebrows. “We certainly realize that. That was not lost on anybody. And Barry said, ‘Hey, I know the noise is going to be not positive on that.’ He said, ‘But I’ve got a lot of history with Kevin. I know him way beyond what happened here over that last period of time. I’m very familiar with him as a coach. We’ve been in lots of different settings together. I know who he is, as an individual, as a person, and I think he will fit what we want to get done here really, really well.’ “

Kane and Odom never have worked on the same staff before, but a bond/trust has been forged over the years to the extent where Odom is entrusting Kane to rehab a Purdue D that ranked 17th (second-to-last) in the Big Ten in 2025 (423.5 ypg) during a 2-10 season that saw the Boilermakers be the lone conference team without a Big Ten victory (0-9). Purdue finished the 2025 season with 10 defeats in succession after opening 2-0.

PURDUE 2025 DEFENSE

Category Stat Scoring 31.8 ppg/16th Run 181.8 ypg/16th Pass 241.7 ypg/18th Turnovers forced 9/16th

Bobinski said Odom interviewed at least seven different people before he ultimately decided that he thought Kane would be the “very best for our circumstance.”

Odom is going to have a much bigger role going forward with the defense, but Bobinski says Kane is going to call it.

“We absolutely talked about it,” said Bobinski of possible skepticism about the hire. “We recognize that people are gonna wring their hands over that. … The proof ultimately will be in the results. That’s what it always is.

“I know Barry is very confident, and has reported to me multiple times what a great job Kevin has already done with our existing roster, just connecting with those guys and giving them a sense of where we’re going from a defensive perspective.”

