What 6,250 calories a day looks like for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa

Putting on good weight is more complicated than just eating more for Purdue linebacker Charles Correa.

The plan is structured down to calories, meal timing, hydration and snack choices. Built by Purdue’s nutrition staff in collaboration with strength coaches, position coaches and sports medicine, the goal is to add muscle mass, not just pounds on the scale.

“After the season, I was around 220 pounds,” said Correa. “I had started the year closer to 230, so I wanted to get that weight back and be comfortable moving with it again. I didn’t want to stay at that lower weight through winter training and spring ball. The goal was to add the weight back, feel strong, and make sure it helped me rather than slowed me down.”

The calorie goal

• Daily target: 6,250 calories

• Typical adult benchmark: about 1,800 to 2,000 calories

Why so much?

Correa is trying to maintain and build a body that can handle the physical demands of Big Ten linebacker play. Purdue’s football nutrition staff–led by Assistant Athletic Director Katy Meassick–calculates:

• Calories needed to maintain current weight

• Calories needed to support training

• Extra calories needed to add muscle

“Right now, I’m around 230 pounds,” said Correa. “I’d like to gradually get up to about 235 before fall camp and then lean out a little bit. More than anything, I feel great at 230. It feels really good.”

MORE: Eating the job: How Purdue linebacker Charles Correa is rebuilding his body this offseason

Why the shakes matter

Getting to 6,250 calories with solid food alone is tough, so shakes help close the gap.

• Three shakes a day

• About 1,000 calories each

• Rough ingredients include: milk, chocolate protein, spinach, avocado, peanut butter, oats

That’s about 3,000 calories from shakes alone.

“They’re thick,” said Correa. “Sometimes they feel like concrete. But they’re a great way to get calories, nutrients and macros in when you don’t feel like eating another meal.”

A typical day

Here’s an example of Correa’s current routine:

“During the school year, Purdue provides breakfast and lunch,” said Correa. “In the summer, we still get breakfast and lunch, plus grocery support and prepared meals. I’ll usually take extra food home. I also use some of the prepared meals from Clean Eatz as snacks later in the day.”

What breakfast looks like

• Bagel

• Peanut butter

• Oatmeal with honey

• Half a banana

• 3 whole eggs

• 3 egg whites

• Juice

Carb timing matters

Purdue’s staff emphasizes more carbs earlier in the day, when workouts and activity are highest, then tapers carbs later while leaning more into:

• protein

• healthy fats

The idea is to fuel performance, recovery and muscle growth while improving body composition.

Monitoring

Correa’s progress is checked at least three times a week, including:

• weigh-ins

• hydration checks

• intake adjustments if weight stalls

If needed, the staff may increase carbs to keep him moving toward his goal.

“When you’re colliding with guys who are nearly 100 pounds heavier than you, those extra pounds matter,” said Correa. “They help make you more stable, stronger and give your body a little more armor.”

Hydration counts, too

The food plan also includes:

• 1 gallon of water a day

• electrolytes

No off days

One key point from Purdue’s nutrition staff: weekends matter.

If a player sleeps in, skips meals or falls off the routine, he can quickly lose ground.

“I’m finding that sweet spot right now,” said Correa. “Around 232 pounds, I love this weight.”

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