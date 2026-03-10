What Barry Odom said after Purdue's fourth spring practice

Purdue coach Barry Odom met with the media on Tuesday morning for his weekly progress report during spring practice, talking about the progress of the team, Rondale Moore’s passing, and more.

Scroll down for a transcript of what Odom had to say after the Boilermakers’ fourth spring practice.

Opening statement:

“Guys are working really hard doing a lot of the details of offense, defense, and kicking. The things that they’ve really made progress every single day—from day one until today, day four. They’ve done a really nice job. We’re seeing better execution on some things that the previous day we didn’t have. That is good to see from a coaching standpoint—getting guys to make corrections and then execute.

So I’m excited about that progress. I think the line of scrimmage—when you look at our offensive and defensive line—the improvement they’ve made, I’m excited about what they’re doing. I think we’ve got a chance there with the way our backs are hitting the hole and the way that the offensive line is creating some space. That’s promising at this point.

And then the defensive line—obviously they’ve had a chance here in some structured situations to be able to get after the quarterback, which is good to see. Not having to rely on a formulated blitz or pressure call—just winning a one-on-one. So those are good things.

We’ve got some young guys that are obviously getting a lot of reps. Some young guys are stepping up. Brandon Kinsey had a really good day today, which is fun to see. Raderrion Daniels on the defensive side has shown some really good flashes for a high school senior. We’ll just keep making progress.

We’ve got one more practice, and then guys will get away for spring break, which will be nice for them. Then we’ll come back after spring break with a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday cycle.”

Question: You talked a lot about retention. How close did that go according to plan on the defensive line?

“I would say about like I expected once we got to the later half of our season. The things you hear and the things you see going—it’s about what I expected.”

Question: The guys you have back that you were able to retain from last season—how crucial do those seem right now to what you’re trying to build for this fall?

“Really excited about what TJ Lindsey, Ian Jeffries, CJ Madden, Trey Smith—all four of those guys. I’m sure I’m going to leave somebody out as I start naming names, but I know what they’re capable of doing, what we’re building around with those guys. I think they’ve got a chance to play the way you need to in winning football in this conference.”

Question: Anybody stood out at receiver, Barry?

“I mentioned the freshman (Kinsey) that did today. I think Jesse Watson, for four days, has done some really good things. De’Nylon Morrissette and the way he is playing when he doesn’t have the ball—some of the dirty things, the blocking and the extra-effort strain—has been fun to see. He’s a mature guy, one of the leaders of our team. I’m really excited about what he’s been able to do. He’s almost healthy, which is good to see. I think he will continue to grow and lead us in those areas.”

Question: Don Saunders—what does he bring to that cornerback mix?

“Some really good experience. I think he’s got a really good football sense and IQ—spacing, leverage points, angles—because he’s been in the mix. He understands it. He’s an older guy, a veteran guy. I think he’s got a chance, because he can play multiple spots, to be an impact early on.”

Question: Do you guys prioritize getting players from programs like that—programs with well-respected coaches and winning traditions?

“I think a lot of it goes into your research on why the player is leaving. Is there been production, or is there potential? Then we’ll value our list of tough questions and evaluation over everything.

But I’m excited about the 32 guys that we signed in that world. We knew most every one of them somehow—either we coached them before, recruited them before, or knew somebody who could give us really good information on them. It’s a fast world when those things happen, but I’m really excited about that group of transfers we were able to bring in.”

Question: What do you like about the way Kevin (Kane) has reacclimated himself with the guys he already knew and adapted with this coaching staff?

“He’s a really good teacher. He’s done a great job adjusting schematically to some of the things that I’ve wanted to get to, and also putting his stamp on it as well. He’s confident in what he’s doing. I think the players are going to really enjoy playing for him from what I’ve seen now through two weeks.”

Question: What are you most pleased with a week through practice?

“The progress every position group has made. I think we’ve gotten better every day through every drill. I hear the coaches making the points, and the players respond in a way of being great competitors. That’s been fun to see. Four days in, they’re hungry, and it’s exciting to watch the progress being made.

Question: Barry, just a comment on Rondell Moore. I know you coached against him in 2018.

“There are a couple of benchmarks that anyone associated with Purdue thinks about. You go through all the things this university stands for—there’s not one person I’ve met since I’ve been here that has said anything other than elite traits about what Rondell was.

We know what he was as a player, but the impact he had on so many… the stories I’ve heard now—signing autographs after a game or at fan day, and the line taking three hours because of the little kids and the impact he made.

Then going back to his home for the funeral, listening to those stories, reaching out and talking to former players that were with him during that time—he made an impact in a positive, huge way on every single person that came in contact with him.”

Question: From a wide receiver standpoint, were there attributes you were targeting in the portal? Did last year’s experience—what you got or didn’t get from that position—factor in?

“Yeah—competitive spirit, being accountable, a little bit more size and length, and guys that like to play the game of ball.”

Question: How does Asaad Waseem fit into that?

“Obviously not the biggest guy on the roster, but tremendous quickness, a great route runner, and he’s tough. He’s a tough competitor, which is a lot of fun to see.”