What Barry Odom said after Purdue's sixth spring practice

After the sixth practice of the spring for Purdue football and Barry Odom, the Boilermakers’ head coach met with the media to discuss the team’s return from spring break, new additions to the staff and more.

Odom’s opening statement:

“Start out wishing Purdue basketball great success, great luck. So fun to watch coach Painter and his team and organization go play and the run that they’re putting on. All eyes in this building will be on them Thursday in great support. You watch how they win games and it kind of exemplifies to me the Purdue way. They’re so fundamentally sound, they play so hard, I think it was 21 of 22 free throws the other night they hit, making crunch plays, diving on the ground, all the different things. We’re so excited for what they are doing, will continue to do, and have much respect for it. I think he just (got) win number 500, I believe the last time out, what a milestone that is. But much respect for everything that they stand for, the way they play, and what they do, and wish them the best of luck.

Over the course of, I would say it was the last two weeks, we’ve been continuing to build our staff and organization and some folks to point out that are new after we’ve started spring practice here. One that I know that we’ve talked about I think publicly, Eric Jackson, our Director of Football Equipment Operations. He’s done such a great job since he transitioned into that role. He was at USC the last couple years and and excited that he’s here. He was in the conference before USC, he was in the conference at Northwestern for a number of years, so excited to have him back.

And then in recruiting and personnel, as we continue to build that area on what we think is needed to continue to build this program, we’ve made four new hires in the last few days either in recruiting or personnel. Troy Vincent Jr. will help in a number of things, recruiting and evaluation wise. Mariah Turner with some roles of on-campus recruiting and all the different things with that. Kaitlin Mui and J’Alyiea Smith. Excited to really add those four to our personnel and recruiting department and really excited about what that area is doing for our program — high school recruiting, retention, and then certainly transfer recruiting. So they’ll be huge additions for us and glad that really all those five newcomers are here.

You look at, practice number six today for us. You know, the challenge, you come off a break and we had meetings and a walkthrough yesterday and lifting, and you want to pick up where we left off in practice five. And I thought there were areas we did that, a little bit sloppy in some things that we won’t be good enough to overcome those from from penalties and some of those things. So those will get addressed. We’re all going to make mistakes. The challenge is, what did we do, learn from it and grow. What did we need to fix, and let’s make sure we don’t make the same mistake when we come out on Thursday.

The competition at every position, we have groups, not really depth at this point, and a lot of rotational guys going in different groups trying to find the right mix and cross training people in a number of positions. I think every single position group continues to elevate their play. Excited about what each coach is doing with their guys, and before we know it, we’re going to turn around and spring ball is going to be over. So we’ve only got about 19 days left and we got to make the most of them. So that we’re progressing in the right way.

Really excited about a number of things that our guys are doing. We’ve gotten a ton of work in our special teams area, which will be huge for us in the return game — punting and kicking and then all the schematics that we’re doing, punt return, kickoff return, punt and and kickoff coverage. So excited where we’re at after practice six, and we need a really good practice seven.

Saturday will probably be the first time that we’ve had more scrimmage live situations. So it’ll be fun to build up to that, kind of see how our guys respond in that situation.”

Q: Any any names of the guys who’ve really caught your eye so far?

Odom: “Brock Brownfield as a freshman offensive lineman — very, very impressive. Xavier Townsend, wide receiver, transfer, is a playmaker, electric with the ball, can do multiple things with him because his football IQ is so high, play a lot of different spots. So excited about those two.

Defense, Anthony Specca at linebacker continues to show up in a bright spot in a really good way. Elo Modozie, defensive end transfer. And Brayden Sweeney, for a young linebacker, has got really good skills that I think has a chance to be a good player someday.”

Q: Coach, how do you compare the daily approach that your team’s been taking during the spring ball versus last year when things were kind of new and fresh?

“I think every team’s different. Um I think foundationally we’re ways ahead of where we were at this point last year, for a number of reasons, but I think as an organization we’re better. As a team we’re in a much better spot and the progress and the ability to coach them knowing that this is going to be our team in the fall — you can kind of start to get some areas we know that we’ve got this group. Let’s flood them with all the information that we can and get as many reps as we can, so a little bit of a different approach as regards to that, but I think I would say light years ahead of where we were last year on this day.”

Q: How’s the health, Barry? Anything new?

“Yeah, we’re okay. I mean we got, you know, I think there’s some offensive line guys that we are working in individual and some of the team and then holding them out. More than a rep count more than anything. You know the one that has been limited completely is Joey Tanona with his shoulder surgery. He hasn’t done any team work, but he’s been able to do individual, which has been good for his footwork and some of those things. But I would say overall, we’re pretty fortunate.”

Q: The receiver group, just how’s that progress been since the start of camp?

“I think De’Nylon (Morrissette) continues to make some plays. He’s a a veteran. Corey Smith made some plays today, which was good to see. Tra’Mar Harris continues to make positive steps. Brandon Kinsey, again I’m going to bring his name up — he makes a play or two or three every day. And some of the plays he’s making are as impressive how he plays when he doesn’t have the ball, the blocking on the perimeter and some of the dirty work. So that’s good to see.

I think we’re making positive moves there. I think the ability just to play catch on—you know that sounds so simple, but we’re going to have a quarterback, be able to deliver the ball. Let’s play catch. Let’s throw and catch. Let’s give them time to throw, develop the routes, and the timing that it takes. (If) we can do that, we got a chance to do some things offensively that that could resemble explosive plays.”

Q: Do you like where the physicality of your wide receivers are at?

“Yeah, we’ve spent some time being very direct about that because you never know, that one block could could take you from a seven-yard gain to a 70-yard gain. I think we have some playmakers that have the ability to make big explosive plays, but we got to get the block. So I think coach Marshall has done a really good job on teaching that. We did a drill specifically for that today.

You’re always working on those fundamentals. You know the game, a lot of times, you want to make it a lot more difficult than it needs to be — throwing and catching, blocking and tackling. The ability to strain and how hard you play when you don’t have the ball in your hands. We’re spending a lot of time talking about that because it’s so important.”

Q: How’s the QB spot look after Ryan Browne?

“Evans Chuba has made tremendous progress just on playing more calm, if that makes sense. We’re not in a hurry about everything. And I think that comes with repetition at that position. It also comes with having protection and it also comes with receivers running routes and not giving up in middle of the route.

And then you look at Bennett Meredith continues to make plays, extend drives on crunch third-down plays, in those situations. Garyt Odom has made a lot of progress. He’s gained weight. He’s worked extremely hard at that position, getting himself physically ready to go do it. He’s got an understanding of the offense and gets a little bit better each day. And then Corin Barry is a freshman — he should be in high school still today, but he’s made a lot of progress in six days.

So I think we’re moving in the right direction. I wouldn’t be anywhere close to saying we’re settled on on what we think the next guy up would be.”

Q: Am I wrong to think the kid from Minnesota is your best running back?

Odom: Have we ever publicly disagreed?

Q: Probably.

“I think we got four or so guys there that right now (would) be by committee. A lot of it’s going to depend on protection. Who’s going to be the guy to stand in there and protect your quarterback? And I think if you look at what (Ijeboi’s) done, Jerrick (Gibson)’s been good. (Travis) Terrell continues to make plays. And then Antonio (Harris), if you look at where he is today compared to last year right now, so improved in every area. So yes and no. I know that’s not the direct answer you wanted, but I think I’m excited about what coach Ford and and that group continues to do.”

Q: You mentioned strain a second ago… what does that look like?

“Yeah, I think we all look—and how simple it sounds—the ability to play hard and then play harder than your opponent. Okay, and then can you play harder than your opponent for longer? So it sounds like a very simple, elementary thing and unfortunately it’s not. So you got to coach it every single day. We’re making progress in that area, but I would like for—and we’re getting close to this—for a team to understand, embrace, and that become the DNA of who we are. It doesn’t matter what the opponent is. We walk out there, we prepare the right way, and we’re going to go play harder than anybody could possibly play in college football.

Q: Dylan’s coming off an ankle injury. What have you seen out of him?

“Yeah, I think pre-injury, saw enough that I really believe in him, and we’re making progress. It’s been longer than anybody has wanted it to be, but he has taken the approach of working extremely hard in the rehab. He did a little bit more today than he did before spring break, and I think as we continue to progress in that way, he’s got a chance to be an impact player for us.”

Q: Did you fill out a bracket?

“We always do a family bracket. It’s rules—you can’t do anything as a college coach. But internally in the Odom house, I’m the leader in the clubhouse right now.”

Q: Who’s your Final Four?

Odom: “Purdue winning it all.”