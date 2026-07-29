What Peyton Manning told Purdue's Ryan Browne during 35-minute conversation

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Cradle of Quarterbacks has brought plenty of big-name passers through West Lafayette, but one of the all-time great quarterbacks in football history recently offered his wisdom to Ryan Browne and the Purdue signal callers.

Purdue coach Barry Odom has known the Manning family for some time, and that connection helped bring former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to campus.

Manning came to Purdue in June and spent a day meeting with Barry Odom’s quarterbacks.

“Peyton’s tremendous and always is a giver back to the game of football, and we invited Peyton. He’s done a number of phone calls or Zooms with our quarterbacks, and then he happened to be in a position he could come see us on campus, and we took full advantage of that and spent time with our quarterbacks when he was there,” Odom said.

It was an effort by Odom to leave his signal callers with the best possible opportunities to improve. Manning, Drew Brees, and a litany of other quarterbacks have looked to help Purdue’s passers.

“What a great resource. You got him, you got Drew Brees, you got all the quarterbacks that have poured into our current ones. Just always trying to find a way to move our program forward and give our guys opportunities and experiences that will help them be the best that they can be,” Odom said.

The Boilermakers’ QB1 was a beneficiary of that. Ryan Browne has interacted with him several times, at the Manning Passing Academy, in West Lafayette, and the two have texted, as well. And then last week, Browne spoke on the phone with the Pro Football Hall of Famer for about 35 minutes.

“I’ve been able to speak with Peyton Manning a few times, and really grateful for him and all the time that he’s taken out to spend with me over the phone,” Browne said.

The majority of their conversation revolved around game week prep and how to approach the mental aspect of the game, which Browne took to heart and is working on implementing into his routine.

“Just about his routine, prepping for games, and the next thing was just looking back at all the film from last year and all the experience that I had going into the second year of being able to play. I’ve seen it all, and now I kind of have a plan of how to react to those different things.

“One thing that I took away from it was, it’s so easy to watch film and look at the bad plays and try to improve your footwork, your decision making, whatever it is, and you’re writing that all down in your notebook. But rarely do you see a good play and tell yourself good job instead of just saying you’re supposed to do that. So, pat yourself on the back and telling yourself good job, and building that confidence in yourself,” Browne said.

Browne is tasked with leading the Purdue offense that ranked 123rd in the nation in points per game (18.8) and 102nd in total offense (343.6 yards per game) last season. An up-and-down debut campaign as the full-time starter leaves room for improvement going into year two.

Leaning on his experiences and learning from them will be paramount, especially when it comes to understanding that he sometimes needs to make the smart play and not try to play “hero ball.”

“I think having a year of full-time starting under my belt has definitely helped me. One, just with the game experience, but two, being able to look back at all the experience I have on film,” said Browne.

“I think for me, it’s to be efficient throwing the ball. Obviously, high completion percentage, not turning the ball over. But then also, and this is something going back to last year, is not needing to make the big play every time. There’s so many times last year where I’m not throwing a check-down that’s getting 10 yards or even explosive pass plays, just doing the easy things. That’s something, talking with a lot of the NFL guys that I’ve been able to speak to, that I’ve learned, being the catalyst of the offense and not necessarily making amazing plays every time, but being efficient and being consistent and just distributing the ball to your teammates and your playmakers,” Browne added.

Barry Odom is confident Purdue now has the shiny new toys to make that happen. The Boilermakers added transfer receivers Bisi Owens, Xavier Townsend, Asaad Waseem, portal tailbacks Fame Ijeboi, Jerrick Gibson and Travis Terrell, and revamped its offensive line through college football’s form of free agency.

Those self-perceived upgrades have given Odom and the Boilermakers a different level of confidence, and it could loom large for Browne as he embarks on his junior year.

“I think it’s going to be a little easier for him to accomplish that, because of the playmakers around him. He doesn’t have to make every single throw. Now he’s got to make throws, but he’s also got to make great decisions. And I think when you surround a quarterback with upgraded talent and opportunities that can present themselves by this delivering the ball and let them go do the work, or also you look at the ability to run the ball, and if we can capture that, that’ll make his job a lot easier. I think he has grown in that mindset of what he can do and still be really, really successful,” Odom said.