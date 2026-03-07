Wisconsin's 3-pointers spoil Purdue's Senior Day
When Wisconsin’s John Blackwell drained a 3-pointer nine minutes into Saturday’s game, it didn’t seem to carry a lot of significance.
But it did.
It was the Badgers’ fourth 3-pointer of the game, matching their total against the Boilermakers on Jan. 5 at the Kohl Center. It was a game Purdue won comfortably, in part because Wisconsin couldn’t find its 3-point shooting on that day.
The Badgers found their shooting touch Saturday inside Mackey Arena, draining 3-pointer after 3-pointer to cruise past the 15th-ranked Boilermakers 97-93.
The loss prevents Purdue from securing one of the top four seeds in next week’s Big Ten tournament. The Boilermakers will begin play on Thursday in Chicago.
Purdue had gone 13,984 days since losing when scoring 90 or more points, having won 134 straight games. The last loss came on Nov. 24, 1987, to Iowa State (104-96).
Wisconsin’s 3-point shooting tormented Purdue’s defense all day. In that first meeting, the Badgers missed 21 of 25 from beyond the arc. On Saturday, the Badgers made 18 of 34 from 3-point range to send the Boilermakers to their fifth home loss, including four to Big Ten teams.
The Badgers never cooled off. During a 10-minute stretch in the first half, Wisconsin attempted 13 straight 3-pointers. The Badgers erased a 20-13 deficit and created a 44-40 advantage by hitting eight 3-pointers during that stretch.
When the Boilermakers made a push in the second half, Wisconsin had answers. The Badgers made 18 of 34 from 3-point range, each seemingly providing a dagger.
Purdue pulled within one possession down the stretch but couldn’t deliver the necessary stops on defense.
Fletcher Loyer hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points. In the process, Loyer set the program record for career 3-pointers. Braden Smith added 20 points and seven assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points.
Blackwell finished with 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Nick Boyd added 23 for the Badgers, who improved to 7-43 all-time in Mackey Arena. Wisconsin played without Nolan Winter, the team’s third-leading scorer. He suffered an ankle injury earlier this week.
The Badgers set the tone in the first half, hitting 12 of 19 from 3-point range. Wisconsin attempted just four 2-point field goals in the first half. The 12 3-pointers set a program record for one half.
Purdue shot 53.8% from 3-point range in the first half but trailed by 52-47 at halftime.