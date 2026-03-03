Work ethic drives Purdue guard Omer Mayer: "That’s my way, that’s the only way I know”

It’s about 90 minutes before tip-off at Mackey Arena ahead of the colossal top 10 matchup between Michigan and Purdue.

Omer Mayer steps away from his pregame routine and notices familiar faces standing in the front row behind the Boilermakers’ bench. The freshman from Israel smiles as he walks briskly to greet the group.

Mayer leans over the rail and hugs his father for what appears to be five minutes. Mayer briefly chatted with others in the group and returned to his dad one more time with another hug before heading back to the court.

And the smile never left Mayer’s face.

Eight days later, when Mayer was asked about the encounter, it was the first time he had seen his father since Purdue played in the Bahamas in November. It’s the longest Mayer has gone without seeing his dad.

“It’s been a while,” Mayer said. “I guess I’m growing up. I was just glad to see him, honestly.”

Mayer didn’t want to tie the family moment to his play on the court during the next two games. He picked it up against the Wolverines, who defeated the Boilermakers that night, and three days later, when Purdue smoked Indiana, also at Mackey Arena. Mayer totaled 24 points, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the two games.

But Mayer doesn’t believe the two situations are intertwined. Not even an emotional bump from the hugs?

“Obviously, seeing him was great,” Mayer said. “To be honest, I’m not a big believer in that kind of stuff. My dad is one of my strongest powers, but I’m working hard. I’m working hard to play at my best and to perform. That’s my way, that’s the only way I know.”

“I PRETTY MUCH ADJUSTED”

The hard work has been a staple of Mayer’s fabric even before he joined the program. It’s continued once on campus and throughout this season, playing an important role for the Boilermakers, who close out the regular season on Wednesday at Northwestern and against Wisconsin.

Mayer didn’t maintain his momentum from those two games, scoring just six points and hitting 2 of 5 from 3-point range in losses to Michigan State and Ohio State. His stretch of hitting at least two 3-pointers in four straight games ended Sunday.

With seniors Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer set on the perimeter, Mayer has battled through inconsistent minutes to provide a spark off the bench, the last two games notwithstanding.

Making the adjustment from playing professionally in Israel to learning Purdue’s system and how college basketball operates has taken time.

“When I came here, the first couple of months were different,” Mayer said. “I pretty much adjusted, learned a new system, playing style, language – not specifically English – but our basketball language. After that, I got into my rhythm, understood how things work, and just tried to play my game.”

His go-to mentors have been Smith and assistant coach P.J. Thompson, although he relies on all of his teammates to work through the transition. He’s been comfortable on the court and in Purdue’s system for several games and understands the intensity of the Big Ten season and what’s to come in the postseason.

“P.J. Thompson is the one who recruited me, and he’s like a big brother for me,” Mayer said. “Braden, of course, he’s like a second big brother for me. This group is very special.”

He called Loyer a “great player and a very smart guy” and Trey Kaufman-Renn “one of the most interesting players I’ve ever played with.” That includes his time as a professional.

Mayer appreciates how Kaufman-Renn approaches life and basketball.

“You never know his next move,” he said. “I love his game, and I love his personality.”

“HE HAS KEPT A GREAT ATTITUDE”

Mayer draws on his teammates’ basketball knowledge and their approach off the court, soaking up as much as he can. But he’s tied to Smith, whom he’ll replace next season at point guard. He’ll sub in for Smith but also share the court with the seniors.

“Braden is an amazing player,” Mayer said. “I’ve said it before, but I feel like we’re really similar, but also different. And by that, I mean, we’ve got pretty similar shots. Our way to get into them is kind of different.

“When I came here, it was interesting to see how he, as an American player, prepares defenders for screens, creates separations, controls his pace, and how I was taught is obviously different. I’ve learned a lot from watching him and talking to him.”

Which will set up Mayer next season, when more minutes are available, and will truly help him settle into his role to keep the Boilermakers moving forward. How this season has unfolded for Mayer is what Matt Painter laid out in the recruiting process.

“He has kept a great attitude. He’s kept working,” Painter said. “We talked about a lot of this in recruiting with him, and this could happen right here. This is what’s happened, and he’s been great. He’s been able to make shots for us. He’s been able to come in and give us a spark. He’s a good player, and he’s going to be a really good player at Purdue.”

Mayer has embraced every opportunity to maximize his minutes to improve, grow, and be ready for this season and beyond.

“I know what I’m capable of, and I know my abilities,” he said. “I’m working hard to bring that to the floor whenever I can. I’m just taking each game by its own, each day by its own, trying to maximize my potential and to get the best I can from each day and game.”