acc-tiebreaker-system-updated-with-transition-to-9-game-conference-schedule

SMU hopes it won’t need the tiebreaker to make the ACC Championship, but if it does, the league has a new format to determine who will play in the league’s title game. When it gets down to it, the final piece will be data-driven to deliver the best College Football Playoff options.

“Following a thoughtful data-driven review by our athletic directors, including the evaluation of more than 10,000 simulated season outcomes, we have adopted an approach that is built on three guiding principles,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Wednesday. “First, head-to-head results will always matter most. Second, no team will be unfairly rewarded or penalized based on the number of conference games it played. Third, when head-to-head competition cannot separate tied teams, the team with strongest overall body of work will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the CFP AQ.

“We’re confident this approach is fair, transparent, data-informed, and assures our game features the two most deserving teams.”

The updated tiebreaking procedure is built on three guiding principles:

Head-to-head results will always matter most.

No team will be overly rewarded or penalized based on the number of conference games it played.

When head-to-head competition cannot separate tied teams, the team with the strongest overall body of work will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the conference’s automatic qualifier to the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff using SportsSource is a key piece here, which means the league will have a better opportunity at getting more impressive representation in the championship game.

“A team’s success ranking from SportsSource analytics, we’ve used them in the past, it will be the third element of the tiebreaking system. It’s what the CFP uses,” Phillips said. “I think you have to go and give an opportunity to place your two best teams. What’s changed this year is that there’s an AQ awarded for The Power Four conferences. So you have to do everything you can to position your championship game with those two best teams. Head-to-head matters. That’s always most important. Then we will look at the grouping and how teams fared in the regular conference season. It will come down to body of work.

“Who you play, when you play, the games you win, conference and non-conference will matter. That’s a major change in college sports and certainly for the ACC. I’m looking forward to that. We talked a lot about it, used a lot of consultants, did 10,000 algorithms of different scenarios. It warranted that kind of time and commitment so that we can position ourselves to put those two best ACC teams forward.”

SMU is among the teams that’ll play a 9-game ACC schedule in 2026 with all but one of the league’s members playing a 9-game schedule starting in 2027. Five teams play 8-game conference schedules this season.