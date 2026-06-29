Aledo TE Caden Palmquest commits to SMU: 'It's like a family'

2028 Aledo (Tex.) tight end Caden Palmquest has committed to SMU, he tells On The Pony Express. He’s the first commit for the 2028 recruiting class for the Mustangs.

“The culture and they showed me so much love when I came and visited a few times,” Palmquest told Rivals of why he picked SMU. “Watching them practice and how they ran things, it just felt like home immediately. It’s an hour from Aledo so pretty close and I can see my family easily.”

SMU assistant tight ends coach Parker Stone and tight ends coach Riley Dodge made a big difference in his recruitment. The staff hosted him for a visit, camp and built a strong bond.

“Coach Stone and coach Dodge, we’ve talked a lot and they’re always sending me stuff and I appreciate all of that,” Palmquest said. “It’s like a family already. It’s been fun. They liked my blocking and everything. I love blocking, it’s my favorite even before route running. They loved how I was moving and catching balls. I’ve been training forever so it’s kind of second nature to me.”

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee is no stranger to putting the tight ends on the field and using them a good bit. Palmquest loves that about the offense.

“How they use their tight ends,” he said. “They even go in 13 personnel, they use their tight ends a lot. I think that’s so important going into a school for sure. They prioritize how coach Lashlee uses his tight ends, I just think it’s awesome.”

Having his family about an hour away from the Hilltop means a lot to the 6-4, 235-pounder as well.

“Everything, I love my family,” Palmquest said. “They’re the reason I’m doing this. For them, for God and how they supported me. I’m just here to give back to them for all they put into me.”

Why commit so early over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon State, Tulane and others? He knows where he wants to be.

“I feel like even if I got other schools right now, we thought about it and prayed about it, we just thought this would be home anyways,” Palmquest said. “For me playing the game, that’s not how I want to do this recruiting process. I told them to send me over names and I’ll talk to them. I’m excited to do the recruiting as much as they are.”

With Palmquest being the first commitment for the Mustangs in the 2028 recruiting class, it means a lot.

“It’s awesome. It’s a huge honor for me. God has put me in a great position to do this. I’m thankful for the whole coaching staff for believing in me.”

Now, he can focus on his first season with Aledo after transferring in from Valley Christian in Arizona. He’ll bring the same mentality to SMU.

“I’m here to work. That’s just how I live my life. I’m just here to dominate for them (SMU). I’m here to play for the team and do what they ask. Let’s roll it.”

In 2025, he caught 31 balls for 484 yards and two touchdowns. As a freshman, he caught 21 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Expect big things for the Bearcats this fall as he moves to the Lone Star State power.