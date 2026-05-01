All-Access AM: Transfer Portal winners, losers in ACC

Welcome to Friday’s All-Access AM with On3’s Billy Embody! Join us from 8-9 AM CT as we break down the ACC Transfer Portal winners and losers with James Fletcher. Plus, an inside look at Duke Basketball with Conor O’Neill, looking at how Jon Scheyer reloaded the Blue Devils and how spring football went for Manny Diaz.

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Visit Horn Legend to check out all the incredible polos, pullovers, sport shirts and more that they have to offer! Most ACC schools are available and more options will be added in the future! Click the dropdown at checkout and tell Horn Legend On The Pony Express sent you!

Visit https://bit.ly/HornLegendAA to pick out your new favorite polo, pullover and more today!

Check out our sponsor, Socorro Tequila! Founded in 2020 by spirits industry pros Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, Socorro Tequila is made in the highlands of Jalisco with 100% Blue Weber agave and zero additives. Socorro is an official sponsor of SMU Athletics so make sure to pick up a bottle when you make your next liquor store stop. You can also enjoy Socorro on American Airlines! Please drink responsibly. Follow them on Instagram! Visit https://bit.ly/OTPESocorro.