Arizona HC Brent Brennan, players react to Holiday Bowl loss

Arizona HC Brent Brennan, players react to Holiday Bowl lossby: Dean Ralsky53 minutes agoDeanRalskyRead In AppJan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) carries the ball against SMU Mustangs linebacker Brandon Miyazono (29) in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesArizona Quarterback Noah Fififta, linebacker Riley Wilson and head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the Wildcats bowl defeat.