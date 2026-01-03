Skip to main content
SMU
Join Now

Arizona HC Brent Brennan, players react to Holiday Bowl loss

IMG_4740. copyby: Dean Ralsky53 minutes agoDeanRalsky
arizona-hc-brent-brennan-players-react-to-holiday-bowl-loss
Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) carries the ball against SMU Mustangs linebacker Brandon Miyazono (29) in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona Quarterback Noah Fififta, linebacker Riley Wilson and head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the Wildcats bowl defeat.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $149.99/year
On The Pony Express
+
+
One subscription: The best SMU Mustangs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.