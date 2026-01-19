Between the Hashes with Hayden Howerton: Offensive Playbook Basics

In this first episode of Between the Hashes with Hayden Howerton, Hayden breaks down the process of installing a football offensive playbook, sharing practical coaching pointers drawn from his experience at both the NFL level and SMU. From install progression and terminology to teaching concepts, Hayden explains how the basics of offenses are built, communicated, and executed inside real meeting rooms and on the practice field.

Get install philosophy and valuable insight for fans looking to better understand how offenses come together between the lines.

Hayden Howerton set SMU’s program record for games played and starts while earning multiple All-AAC honors, serving as a team captain, and being named a Senior CLASS Award Second-Team All-American for excellence on and off the field. After SMU, Hayden pursued a career in the NFL, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans and later spending time with the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

