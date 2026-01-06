Bowling Green transfer linebacker Caden Marshall has committed to SMU, On The Pony Express has learned on Tuesday. The 6-2, 215-pound linebacker visited the Hilltop earlier this week.

In 2025, he appeared in eight games for Bowling Green, starting six games. He notched 38 tackles with four tackles for loss. In his first career start at Louisville, he grabbed eight tackles and a sack.

Marshall racked up offers from the likes of Pitt, Arizona State, Kansas State, UAB, Tulsa and others since entering the transfer portal.

Marshall redshirted at Tennessee State in 2024, playing in two games before entering the transfer portal.

Marshall has three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in January at SMU.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

