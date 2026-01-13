Bryson DeChambeau weighing future of LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour return after Brooks Koepka move

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t sure if he will re-sign with LIV Golf after his contract ends following the 2026 season. With Brooks Koepka returning to the PGA Tour, the door is open for DeChambeau and others to do the same.

DeChambeau, an SMU alum, tells Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer that he’s unsure what he’ll do with the PGA Tour announcing a Returning Member Program.

“I’ve got a contract this year and that’s just going to be an ever-evolving conversation,” DeChambeau told TG at a LIV Golf preview event ahead of the 2026 season. “Hopefully, I’m back next year. I’m excited for the potential of LIV.

“It just has to make sense for both sides, and we’ll move forward in a cool direction if that’s the case. I certainly don’t want to let [my Crushers GC teammates] down.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen in a year,” he added, “but what I can tell you is that we’ll do everything possible to make it make sense for both sides.”

Koepka had to pay a $5 million fine that goes to charity and give up plenty of monetary opportunities on the PGA Tour to return. DeChambeau didn’t sound incredibly keen on that.

“I was surprised,” DeChambeau said of Koepka’s exit. “I didn’t know he’d be willing to give that much back. That’s everybody’s prerogative.”

DeChambeau is the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open Champion. DeChambeau has been part of the LIV Golf scene since he signed with the League in June 2022. He has since won two LIV Golf individual tournaments, and captained Crushers GC to the team championship in 2023.