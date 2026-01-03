Bucs DL Elijah Roberts' mother crushes pregame national anthem
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL and former SMU Mustang Elijah Roberts‘ mother Shanda Roberts sang the national anthem ahead of Saturday’s game vs the Carolina Panthers.
And let me tell you — girl got pipes!
Roberts’ mother crushed the national anthem and then after the performance, shared a sweet hug with her son who was proudly clapping and smiling as soon as she nailed the last note.
If that isn’t the perfect way to hype you up before a game, we don’t know what is.
The Bucs face off with the Panthers in a game with serious playoff implications for the top playoff spot for the NFC South.
Basically if Carolina wins, the Panthers are in no questions asked. Tampa is a bit more tricky – they need the win over the Panthers Saturday and the Atlanta Falcons to lose to the New Orleans Saints Sunday. But if Atlanta wins, then Carolina is in.